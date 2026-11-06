FKF NEC members assured of a fair hearing during SGM in Meru

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FKF Trans Nzoia County chairman Isaac Munene Kuria. [Courtesy, Standard]

All Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) members will get a fair hearing at the eagerly awaited Special General Meeting (SGM) in Meru on Saturday.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a divided federation following a frosty relationship between president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy McDonald Mariga. The yearlong rift has affected both the operations of Kandanda House and the running of the game with the effects likely to spill over to Kenya’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

While the 92 FKF delegates prepare for tomorrow’s meeting, Consultative Forum Secretary General and FKF Trans Nzoia County chairman Isaac Munene Kuria has assured all the summoned NEC members of a fair hearing.

“We are not going to Meru to condemn anyone but to find a solution to Kenyan football. Even though there’s a lot of politics going around, this SGM is about saving our game nothing else. We will try to be as objective as possible and we are not going to take any side. Every decision will be guided by the FKF Constitution,” said Kuria.

“As we speak, no one is safe because every NEC member has been summoned and all of them will be given a chance to be heard.”

Asked if all the delegates will show up for the meeting, Kuria said: “We’ve not done any mobilisation, but we pray to have a full house on Saturday. The perceived wrangles in the federation and blame games have put our football in a mess. I know there’s a lot at stake, but I urge all delegates to show up and save the game. We are determined to get a lasting solution.”