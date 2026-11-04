Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Man United ease troubles with sensational Roma comeback, PSG rampant in Champions League

By AFP | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring their third goal in the UEFA Champions League league phase vs Roma at Old Trafford on November 3, 2026. (Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United fought back from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday to hand beleaguered manager Michael Carrick a reprieve, while holders Paris Saint-Germain continued their perfect start in the competition by hitting Villarreal for six.

Looking set for another abject defeat when two behind within 18 minutes through a smart Mathias Soule finish and Donyell Malen's penalty, United staged a thrilling comeback in the second half to turn a poisonous atmosphere at Old Trafford to one of joy.

Matheus Cunha, who was sent off in stoppage time, saved the day for United with a brace in three minutes with the final whistle nearing, sparking wild celebrations in the stands.

Those scenes at the end of the game couldn't have been more different to the anger which pulsated around the ground in the first half, when United fans threw tennis balls and other objects onto the Old Trafford pitch and directed foul-mouthed chants at the club's majority owners, the Glazer family.

"We knew that the fans would be behind us until the last day, we just had to get a result for them," United captain Bruno Fernandes told TNT.

United head into Sunday's match with Aston Villa, beaten 3-0 at Barcelona, in an entirely different mood after punishing slapdash Roma who vanished in the second half after having shown why they look like league title contenders in Italy.

"I spoke at half-time about being positive. Anything can happen here, I've seen it many times over the years," said Carrick.

"You just need something to go our way and the boys were fantastic second half."

Roma, who also threw away a commanding lead against Real Madrid in their only other defeat of the season, failed to deal a knockout blow and crumbled once Bruno Fernandes pulled United back into the game in the 58th minute at the second time of asking from the penalty spot.

The Portuguese thumped home past Roma's third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, who saved the first attempt but was let down by his teammates encroaching in the penalty area.

And that set up Cunha to hit Roma with a one-two that decided a thrilling encounter and gave Carrick some breathing room with the international break coming up after the weekend.

Perfect PSG

PSG were in ruthless mood even without star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as they beat Villarreal 6-0 on a night in which Europe's elite clubs paid tribute to tragic Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel with a moment's silence before kick-offs.

De Miguel died aged 30 from injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper in a Spanish second-division match, leaving football in mourning and condolences pouring in from around the globe.

PSG tore into sorry Villarreal, with Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Senny Mayulu and Fabian Ruiz all striking in eight first-half minutes as the French outfit set a record for the fastest four goals scored in a match in Europe's elite club competition.

It certainly didn't look like PSG were missing Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, captain Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes, and further strikes from Spain World Cup star Ruiz and teenager David Boly rounded off a stellar performance which put Luis Enrique's team top of the table.

"We were impressive throughout and we are really pleased even if it is very difficult for Villarreal," said Luis Enrique.

"But it is hard when you play against a team like us that presses constantly."

Another team missing a host of stars in Bayern Munich saw off Atletico Madrid 2-0 to move into the top eight positions.

Teenage Germany forward Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer netted in the second half in Madrid as Bayern triumphed despite the absence of Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari.

Inter Milan recovered from derby defeat at the weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over Feyenoord which came through goals from Yann Bisseck, Pio Esposito and Piotr Zielinski.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Manchester United Roma Champions League
.

Latest Stories

Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Opinion
By Dr Isha Anand
5 hrs ago
Police reservist injured as Kenyan security officers clash with Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Lucas Ngasike
5 hrs ago
Rising Lionesses make history with Kenya's first-ever team sport Olympic gold
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
By Peter Theuri 5 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
By Mike Kihaki and Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
By Prestone Murunga 5 hrs ago
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
By  David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved