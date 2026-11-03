Why mental health is vital for K'Ogalo fan Maina

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Peter Mwaniki Maina after winning the SportPesa Mega Jackpot. [Sportpesa]

Peter Mwaniki Maina is not only a strong supporter of SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia FC, but also a strong advocate for physical wellbeing and mental wellness.

The 47-year-old long-distance truck driver believes K’Ogalo will retain the league this season because of the squad depth in defence, midfield and striking force.

He already loves the way K’Ogalo has taken command of the leaderboard, topping the standings on 12 points, two better than second-placed KCB and three better than third-placed AFC Leopards.

“It was good to see K’Ogalo start the season on a high, bagging maximum points in their opening four fixtures. That was incredible. So far, Gor has no injuries; this will definitely help them to widen the gap as the league progresses,” said Mwaniki, who landed on a Sh102 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot windfall the other weekend, after he correctly predicted 15 out of 15 games.

Apart from his dedicated support for Gor, Mwaniki is a staunch fan of English Premier League champions Arsenal.

“I follow EPL because of the thrills and spills that come with it. The league is adrenaline-filled; I use my free time at the weekend to keep abreast of it,” he said.

Mwaniki was excited to see Arsenal edge hosts Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday evening.

“I think Arsenal is even better placed to retain the league than they were last season, when they won it after a protracted period. They have already nipped points in venues they lost in last season,” he said.

While encouraging men to embrace physical fitness and mental wellbeing, Mwaniki, who once tried his luck in long-distance running, believes athletics, boxing and football are other alternatives to shaping up one’s physique apart from frequenting the gym.

“I do a lot of the three in my free time because this job involves sitting for many hours behind the wheel. Working out has helped me to maintain the required weight apart from granting me mental clarity,” he said.

Actually, it’s from playing football with friends that Mwaniki came to embrace sports gaming, an act that saw him become a millionaire last week.

“But I do this for leisure. In my life, I have always dreamt of being a millionaire. I’m glad that today I am one. The funds I won will now help me to be self-reliant because the current job I do is very risky due to the places that I travel to,” he said.

eoyugi@standardmedia.co.ke