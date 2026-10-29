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History makers Junior Starlets face Japan test today

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 29, 2026
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Junior Starlets in a past action. [File Courtesy]

Kenya’s Junior Starlets will face a tough test against Japan today as they seek to make more history at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The national Under-17 girls’ team will meet the Asian side in the Round of 16 from 9 pm, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Head coach Mildred Cheche admitted that Japan will be difficult to beat, but said her players are ready to give their best as they continue their second appearance at the global tournament.

“Going to the Round of 16, we are playing Japan. It is not an easy side to defeat, but we will prepare well, do our best, and then we will see what happens,” Cheche said.

The Junior Starlets made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time after securing a convincing 4-0 victory over Samoa in their final Group E match on Sunday, October 25.

Kenya went into the match knowing they needed to win by four goals to improve their chances of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams. The players delivered under pressure, scoring twice in each half to secure a place in the last 16.

Mwanakombo Bakari opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Brenda Awuor added the second shortly before half-time.

Gaudancia Maloba scored Kenya’s third goal in the 61st minute, while Bakari completed her brace just two minutes later. Her impressive performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

Japan will offer a different challenge, having established itself as one of the strongest teams in youth women’s football. The Little Nadeshiko won the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2014 and finished second in 2010 and 2016.

They have also won the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup four times, making them an experienced opponent for the Kenyan girls.

However, the Junior Starlets will draw confidence from their performance against Samoa as they aim to extend their historic campaign and secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Kenya made their first appearance at the tournament in 2024 in the Dominican Republic but failed to advance beyond the group stage after recording two defeats and one victory.

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FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Junior Starlets Kenya vs Japan U-17 Mildred Cheche
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