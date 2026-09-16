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McCarthy trims overseas stars as Olunga, Job headline final 24-man AFCON 2027 qualifiers squad

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 16, 2026
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Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy durig a past open media traiing session [FKF]

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has trimmed down his provisional roster to a streamlined 24-man squad as Kenya prepares to kick off its Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The South African tactician has dropped some foreign-based players to forge a tighter, highly competitive unit. High-profile exclusions include vice-captain Joseph Okumu, goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Wrexham defender Zak Vyner, Celta Vigo’s Aldrine Kibet, and surprise provisional invitee Louis Millard.

McCarthy has placed his trust in a refined blend of seasoned leaders, hungry local talent, and soaring overseas prospects.

Highlighting the squad is the timely return of talismanic striker and captain Michael Olunga. Olunga spent roughly five months on the sidelines recovering from a serious pelvic injury that required surgery in Paris and ended his domestic season in Qatar.

The Al-Arabi frontman has already put those injury woes behind him, starting his new campaign on a high note by netting a dramatic late equalizer. Just one goal shy of tying William Ouma’s all-time Kenyan scoring record (34 goals), Olunga brings vital goalscoring pedigree and elite leadership back to the dressing room.

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Joining Olunga in attack is young forward Job Ochieng, who recently announced himself on Spain’s biggest stage. The 23-year-old winger produced a Player of the Match performance for Real Sociedad, scoring once and delivering two assists in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Elche.

The squad also features a first-time call-up for Exeter City’s 25-year-old versatile left-back Vincent Harper. Harper joins a deep overseas contingent that includes Charlton Athletic midfielder Timothy Ouma, Valencia center-back youngster Amos Wanjala, Sogndal defender Rooney Onyango, AIK’s Stanley Wilson, Stade Reims midfielder Manzur Okwaro, Hickory FC forward Javan Ochieng, Carlisle United’s Micah Obiero, and RFC Lüttich forward Ryan Ogam.

McCarthy’s squad remains anchored by domestic standout powerhouses, particularly from FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Tusker FC. Gor Mahia features prominently with goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, defenders Michael Kibagwe and Frank Odhiambo, along with attacking threats Sharif Musa and Ben Stanley. Tusker FC contributes reliable shot-stopper Brian Bwire alongside defender Abud Omar and midfielder Chris Erambo. Nairobi United goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo completes the three-man goalkeeping department.

Kenya enjoys guaranteed entry into the 2027 continental showpiece as co-hosts alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania. Nevertheless, these qualifiers serve as a crucial testing ground for McCarthy to instill tactical discipline and refine his preferred starting eleven.

The Harambee Stars launch their Group D campaign on September 26 at Nyayo National Stadium against Eritrea, before traveling to Conakry to battle Guinea on October 1 at the Stade du 28 Septembre.

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