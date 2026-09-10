Messi to buy second Spanish lower league club

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Lionel Messi during an MLS match between Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field on September 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. [AFP]

Argentina icon Lionel Messi has agreed to take over Spanish club Eldense, the second-division side confirmed on Thursday.

Eldense, based just inland from Alicante, will become the former Barcelona attacker's second venture into Spanish football ownership having bought fourth-tier Cornella in April.

The 39-year-old plays for Inter Miami and retired from international duty after Argentina's loss to Spain in the World Cup final this summer.

"CD Eldense can confirm that Lionel Messi has reached an agreement in principle with the club's current owners to acquire the shares currently held by Grupo TH Soluciones, which would make him the majority shareholder of CD Eldense," they told AFP.

"At this time, the transaction is pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the due diligence process, as well as the required authorisation from the Spanish Sports Council (CSD).

"For now, the club is unable to provide details on the financial terms of the transaction or set a definitive date for its completion, as the process has not yet been finalised.

"Once the relevant procedures have been completed and the necessary authorizations obtained, CD Eldense will officially report any developments in this regard," the club founded in 1921 added.