Maitland-Niles strikes late as Everton hold Man U

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Ainsley Maitland-Niles celebrates his goal against Manchester United. [AFP]

Ainsley Maitland-Niles marked his Everton debut with a superb strike with virtually the last kick of the game to snatch a 2-2 draw for the Toffees against Manchester United yesterday.

Maitland-Niles's arrival from Lyon on the final day of the transfer window was overshadowed by Everton's failure to reinforce their attack.

But the former Arsenal full-back lasered a long-range shot into the top corner in the 96th minute to punish a lacklustre United performance.

Bryan Mbeumo fired United in front inside the first minute of the second period.

But an Everton side short on attacking options rallied to level through Tyrique George.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko's header looked to have won United all three points.

But the decision not to reinforce Michael Carrick's defence will face more scrutiny as United have conceded twice in all of their opening three games of the Premier League season.

A draw maintains Everton's unbeaten start and keeps them one point ahead of United to calm the sense of unrest among the club's fans.

A miserable end to the window could still have ramifications for the team's performance over the rest of the season.

After letting Iliman Ndiaye depart in a £65 million ($88 million) move to Manchester City and Beto to leave for Fiorentina, the Toffees expected to strengthen their forward line with the signing of Monaco's Folarin Balogun.

An issue with the USA international's medical saw the clubs frantically renegotiate the structure of a £40 million deal but Balogun turned his back on the move.

David Moyes has been left with only one natural striker to pick from in Thierno Barry as a result and only 18 outfield players.

The return of Jack Grealish on loan for the season only slightly softened the blow as Moyes faces up to the realities of a possible relegation battle rather than a challenge for European football.