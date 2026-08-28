Harambee Stars players fly Kenya's flag high on European stage

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Harambee Stars and Real Sociedad forward Job Ochieng battles for ball control against Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a LaLiga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday. [AFP]

Kenyan football fans had plenty to smile about this week as three Harambee Stars players took centre stage in European football, offering a reminder of the talent that continues to grow at home and find its way onto some of the biggest stages abroad.

Job Ochieng enjoyed perhaps the biggest moment of the three when he made his first start of the season for Real Sociedad against record Uefa Champions League winners Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.

The Nairobi-born forward was trusted to lead Sociedad’s attack in a huge LaLiga fixture watched by millions around the world. Although Sociedad lost 4-1, Ochieng’s presence in the starting line-up was a proud moment for Kenyan football.

Harambee Stars and Charlton Athletic's Collins Sichenje reacts to an injury during the English League Cup second-round match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. [AFP]

The 26-year-old played for 66 minutes before being replaced by Ander Barrenetxea. He also played a part in Sociedad’s equaliser, with his effort taking a deflection before Luka Sucic finished to make it 1-1.

Real Madrid eventually pulled away through a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and a goal by Vinicius Junior, but the result could not take away from Ochieng’s personal achievement.

He completed 10 of 13 passes and six of those successful passes came in the opposition half, showing his growing confidence at the highest level.

For Ochieng, the journey to the Bernabéu is a story of patience, sacrifice and belief.

His football education began at PCEA Lang’ata School before he joined Express Soccer Academy and later Ligi Ndogo Academy. In 2020, he moved to Spain to join CD Maspalomas, an opportunity made possible by major support from his family and community.

His progress eventually took him to Real Sociedad’s Zubieta academy in 2022. After impressing for the club’s reserve side, where he scored nine goals in 25 appearances, he earned his first-team chance.

He made his LaLiga debut against Elche in February and later signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2028.

While Ochieng was making his mark in Spain, Collins Sichenje and Timothy Ouma were also getting valuable minutes in England.

The two Harambee Stars players featured for Charlton Athletic in their Carabao Cup second-round match against Tottenham Hotspur. Charlton lost 5-1, but the night gave both Kenyans another chance to experience football at a high level.

Sichenje was handed his first start of the season after coming on as a substitute in Charlton’s win over West Ham in the Championship. Unfortunately, his night ended after just 15 minutes when he picked up an injury.

Ouma, meanwhile, made his first appearance for Charlton since completing his move to the club. The former Nairobi City Stars midfielder played 66 minutes and looked comfortable on the ball, completing eight of 10 passes.

He also completed three of four passes into the opposition box, had 22 touches and completed a dribble.

For Kenyan football, these moments go beyond the results.

Seeing Ochieng start against Real Madrid at one of Europe’s iconic stadiums, while Sichenje and Ouma test themselves against Tottenham, gives young players back home something important: belief.

Their progress also points to what Kenya can achieve with better investment in youth football, stronger academies, good coaching and continued support for young talent.

For now, Kenyan fans can simply enjoy seeing their own take on the best in Europe.