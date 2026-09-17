Schools to get road safety training as road deaths rise

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Senior Superintendent of Police Boniface Otieno, Mercy Wangari, Highway Senior School teacher, Toyota Kenya Academy CSR Manager Moses Wanami and First Step Road Safety Initiatives CEO George Ayienda during the handover of road safety learning materials to teachers at the Kenya Scouts Association. [James Wanzala, Standard]

An initiative aimed at equipping school learners with practical road safety knowledge through structured, engaging and competency-based learning materials has been launched.

The programme, launched last Friday, is a partnership between local vehicle assembler CFAO Mobility Kenya, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Kenya Police Service Traffic Department, Kenya Scouts Association (KSA) and First Step Road Safety Initiatives.

It will also support participation in the annual Scouts Road Safety Badge competitions, reinforcing safe road-use behaviour among learners from an early age.

The launch came days after NTSA released a report on trends in road traffic injuries and fatalities, showing that 491 people had lost their lives in road crashes in the first eight months of this year.

The latest incident involved the deaths of five members of the same family who perished at Kikopey in Gilgil, along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway, on Sunday night.

The new programme will equip Kenya Scouts leaders in schools with the knowledge, skills and resources required to champion road safety education among learners and school communities.

It will provide structured training and road safety materials to support the implementation of road safety activities in participating schools.

Commenting on the initiative during the launch, CFAO Mobility Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel said the programme would play an important role in helping young people develop responsible road-use habits from an early age.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and education is one of the most effective ways of creating lasting behavioural change. Through this programme, we are equipping scouts leaders, teachers and school communities with the knowledge and tools to champion road safety among learners,” said Reel.

He added: “We believe that by engaging young people early, we can help nurture a generation of responsible road users and create a culture of safety that extends beyond schools into families and communities.”

In addition to Scouts leaders, the programme will train teachers, Scout patrons, school transport personnel and other key stakeholders who play an important role in promoting road safety and protecting learners.

Implementation will be supported by key road safety stakeholders, including NTSA, the Kenya Police Service Traffic Department, the Kenya Scouts Association and other relevant agencies.

Their participation will bring together technical expertise, enforcement perspectives and practical guidance to strengthen road safety education in schools.

The first phase of the programme will target primary and secondary schools in Nairobi before being expanded to other parts of the country.

Schools set to participate in the first phase include Upper Hill School, Bidii Primary School, Utawala Academy, Highway Secondary School and Ruaraka Academy.

Speaking at the launch, First Step Road Safety Initiatives chief executive officer George Ayienda said concerted efforts were needed to address road crashes.

“Promoting road safety is essential to building a culture of responsible road use. Reducing road-related accidents requires a collective effort, and stakeholders across different sectors must work together to strengthen road safety awareness, encourage responsible behaviour and ultimately help save lives on our roads,” said Ayienda.

According to NTSA, more than 4,000 people lose their lives in road crashes in Kenya each year, underscoring the need for stronger road safety measures.

NTSA data shows that Kenya recorded 4,458 road crashes in 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from the 4,311 crashes reported in 2024.

The latest report shows that 491 people had died in road crashes by August, 30 more than the 461 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

A further 1,188 people sustained serious injuries, an increase of 53 from the 1,135 recorded during the same period last year. Another 897 people suffered slight injuries, 143 more than the corresponding period last year.

The figures bring the total number of casualties to 2,576 by August, up from 2,350 during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 226 casualties, or 9.62 per cent.

Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with 174 deaths recorded by August, two more than during the same period last year.

They were followed by passengers, who recorded 85 deaths, up from 84 last year; drivers, with 41 deaths, down from 43; and pillion passengers, with 54 deaths, up from 49.

Four pedal cyclists had died by August, compared with five during the same period last year.

Through the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024–2028, Kenya is targeting a significant reduction in road carnage, which costs the economy an estimated Sh450 billion annually.