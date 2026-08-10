UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF call for greater transparency, accountability and independent oversight within FIFA

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino and USA President Donald Trump after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, 2026. [Waleed Ibrahim/ AFP]

FIFA president Gianni Infantino came under renewed fire on Monday as a joint letter from three confederations -- UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC -- declared football "belongs to no individual".

Infantino has been the butt of scathing criticism ever since launching, and then withdrawing within days, a plan to bring in private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cups.

FIFA had hit back on Saturday at "a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine" football's governing body and Infantino.

However, Monday's letter from the governing bodies of European football (UEFA), North and Central America (CONCACAF) and Asia (AFC), showed his critics were unbowed.

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding -- or demanding -- power to be held," they wrote.

"When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned," the confederations added.