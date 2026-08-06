Gor Mahia land former champions Pyramids in CAF Champions League qualifiers

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Gor Mahia players during the Cecafa Kagame Cup semis in Rwanda. [Gor Mahia FC]

Gor Mahia will face a tough test in the opening round of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League after being drawn against Egyptian giants Pyramids FC.

The draw, conducted on Wednesday, handed the Kenyan champions one of the hardest fixtures of the first preliminary round. Gor Mahia will host the first leg between September 4 and 6 before travelling to Egypt for the return match a week later.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the second preliminary round and face either South Sudan’s El Merreikh Bentiu or Somalia’s Heegan FC.

Gor Mahia return to continental football after missing out last season and now face the difficult task of overcoming one of Africa’s strongest clubs. Pyramids won the 2024/25 CAF Champions League title and remain among the continent’s top sides.

The Egyptian club is now coached by South African tactician Rulani Mokwena, who was appointed to help the team challenge for another continental crown after last season’s quarter-final exit.

For Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor, the draw presents an early chance to measure his rebuilt squad against elite opposition. The club has strengthened its team in recent months with the hope of making a strong run in Africa.

K’Ogalo are currently in Rwanda, where they are preparing for the final of the CECAFA Kagame Cup. The regional tournament has provided valuable match practice as they build towards the Champions League qualifiers.

A victory over Pyramids would move Gor Mahia a step closer to the group stage, where clubs earn significant prize money and greater continental exposure.

The Kenyan champions have never reached the Champions League group stage in its current format. Their best performances came in the old African Cup of Champions Clubs, where they reached the quarter-finals in 1969 and 1992.

Akonnor and his players will now be hoping to produce one of the club's biggest continental upsets when the qualifiers kick off next month.