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Tusker to face Sudan's Al Ahli Madani in CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers

By Washington Onyango | Aug. 6, 2026
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Tusker full back Steve Omondi (center) in action during the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Kigali last week. [Tusker FC]

Tusker FC will begin their 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup journey against Sudan’s Al Ahli Madani after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducted the preliminary round draw in Cairo.

The FKF Cup winners will host the first leg between September 4 and 6 before travelling for the return match a week later. The winner on aggregate will advance to the second preliminary round.

Tusker booked their place in the continental competition after lifting the domestic cup title and will now be aiming to reach the group stage for the first time in many years.

If the Brewers eliminate Al Ahli Madani, they will face either South Sudan’s Al Ghazala SC Wau or Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars in the next round, with a place in the lucrative group stage at stake.

Head coach Julien Mette believes the draw will play a key role in determining how far his side can go in the competition.

“Our chances of reaching the group stage will depend a lot on the draw,” said the French tactician before the draw was conducted.

Mette has been preparing his squad for the continental challenge by strengthening the team during the transfer window. He believes Tusker have the quality to compete but admits African club football presents a much tougher challenge than the local league.

“Our league is not at the same level as those in South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia or Morocco. If you face clubs from those countries in the preliminary rounds, the challenge is much greater,” he said

Tusker also used the recent CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda to prepare for the CAF assignment. The Brewers finished third in their group after defeats to Al Hilal and Rayon Sports before ending the tournament with a 2-0 victory over KVZ.

Reaching the CAF Confederation Cup group stage would be a major achievement for Tusker both on and off the pitch, as it comes with increased prize money and greater exposure. Even if they fail to progress, the Kenyan club will still receive CAF's solidarity payment of USD 100,000 (about Sh12.9 million).

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