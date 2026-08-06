Tragedy as lightning strike claims Thai footballer's life

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A football match in southern Thailand ended in tragedy after a player was killed and 12 others injured when lightning struck the pitch [Visegrád 24, X]

A football match in southern Thailand ended in tragedy after a player was killed and 12 others injured when lightning struck the pitch during a local tournament on Tuesday.

Twenty-four-year-old winger Sofwan Awae succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a powerful lightning bolt during a Golok FA Cup fixture at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok.

The terrifying incident unfolded midway through the match between amateur sides SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin, with dramatic footage circulating on social media showing a lightning flash hitting the playing surface before players collapsed to the ground.

Awae's teammates immediately rushed to his aid, turning him onto his back and attempting to revive him as panic spread across the stadium. Emergency responders later rushed him to hospital, but he could not be saved.

?? Horrifying moment from Thailand when a freak lightning strike kills a football player and injures 12 others during a match pic.twitter.com/lAwYJxhtUo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 5, 2026

Police confirmed that 12 other players, including a Malaysian national, were also injured in the incident and received medical treatment.

According to local police chief Thun Sirikhunt, the lightning strike occurred during active play, catching both players and officials by surprise.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Thailand's football community, coming just weeks after Awae completed a move to Thai third-tier side Yala FC.

The club paid tribute to the promising winger in a heartfelt statement.

"We extend our condolences to the family of our new FC Yala player, Sofwan Awae," the club said.

The Golok FA Cup is a regional competition featuring amateur clubs from Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia, with matches regularly attracting strong local support.

Tuesday's fixture was immediately abandoned following the incident.

Lightning-related deaths remain a recurring problem in Thailand, particularly during the rainy season when severe thunderstorms develop rapidly.

According to the country's Department of Disease Control, at least 283 people were struck by lightning between 2020 and 2024, with many of the victims dying instantly.

The latest fatality adds to a string of recent weather-related tragedies.

In May, an engineering student and his aunt were killed after lightning struck the hut where they had taken shelter in Lampang Province. Earlier the same month, a pregnant woman died alongside her husband after the pair sought refuge beneath a tree during a fishing trip in Uthai Thani Province.

Tuesday also proved deadly elsewhere in Asia, with lightning strikes in India's eastern state of Jharkhand reportedly killing at least 14 people, most of them farm workers caught in open fields during severe storms.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers posed by extreme weather during outdoor sporting events and is likely to reignite discussions around stricter safety protocols whenever thunderstorms threaten competition.