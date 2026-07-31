10-man Gor Mahia survive to storm CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-finals

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Samwel Kapen of Gor Mahia (right) in action againt Djibouti's Garde duirng the Cecafa Kagame Cup.[Gor Mahia]​

10-man Gor Mahia booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup after edging Djibouti's Garde Republicaine 1-0 in their final Group A match played on Thursday at Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda.

The FKF Premier League champions secured the vital win despite playing the final stages of the match with 10 men after Alpha Chris Onyango was sent off in the 69th minute.

Paul Okoth scored the only goal of the match just four minutes after kick-off, giving K'Ogalo the perfect start. Gor Mahia controlled much of the game and created several chances, but Garde Republicaine defended well to keep the scoreline close.

The Kenyan side was forced to dig deep after Onyango's dismissal, but they remained organised and held on to claim all three points and advance to the knockout stage.

Gor Mahia's qualification was also boosted by APR FC's 2-1 victory over Uganda's Vipers SC in the other Group A fixture. The result saw Gor Mahia finish top of the group with six points and a superior goal difference of five goals.

Vipers also finished with six points but an inferior goal difference of three goals and must now wait for the remaining group matches to know whether they will progress as one of the best second-placed teams. Hosts APR bowed out despite also collecting six points after losing out on goal difference.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor praised his players for achieving one of the club's main targets despite the tough contest.

"We have managed two wins against APR FC and Garde Republicaine and lost to Vipers SC. Besides this being a good pre-season for us, we have also achieved one of the targets, which is getting to the later stages of the tournament," said Akonnor.

The Kenyan champions are chasing a fourth CECAFA Kagame Cup title and will now face the winners of Group C in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Friday's final group matches will see defending champions Singida Black Stars take on Simba SC in an all-Tanzanian clash at Amahoro Stadium, while Group B leaders Jamus SC face Mogadishu City Club at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The tournament winners will receive a cash prize of US$30,000, while the runners-up will earn US$20,000 and the third-placed team will take home US$10,000.

Samwel Kapen of Gor Mahia (right) in action againt Djibouti's Garde duirng the Cecafa Kagame Cup. [Gor Mahia]​