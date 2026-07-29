School Games: St Mary's Yala eye vacant football boys throne ahead of KSSSA finals

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St Mary's Yala celebrate after winning Nyanza Region football title on July 11,2026 in Homa Bay. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

New Nyanza Region football boys’ champions St Mary’s School Yala believe their unbeaten run has given them the confidence to challenge for top honours when the 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Games kick off next month in Thika.

Yala will be making their national football debut after ending Agai High School’s dominance in the region.

The Siaya County giants sealed the Nyanza title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kisumu Boys in the final, completing an impressive campaign without losing a single match from the sub-county level to the regional championships.

Their qualification came after a dramatic season in Nyanza. Defending regional champions Agai High School never made it to the regional games after they were thrown out at the county stage following a successful appeal by Kisumu Boys.

The appeal found Agai guilty of fielding ineligible players, opening the door for a new regional champion to emerge.

Yala grabbed that opportunity with both hands. They began their regional campaign by beating Kisii County champions Sameta before holding Homa Bay County favourites Ringa Boys to a draw.

Another draw against Kisumu Boys secured their place in the knockout stage before they eliminated Maseno School in the semi-finals. They then edged Kisumu Boys in the final to lift the regional crown.

The unbeaten journey has raised expectations ahead of the national championships, where Yala have been placed in a demanding Group A alongside former national champions Highway High School, Tenwek and Tononoka.

Commonly referred to as the Black Saints, Yala will be seeking to grab the vacant football boys’ throne in Thika next week after defending champions St Jospeh Boys Kitale were knocked out at the county level.

Yala captain Stephen Ouma believes the regional success has given the team even greater belief as they prepare for the biggest competition in the school's football history.

“Winning the regional title has motivated us even more because we know what we are capable of. We have worked hard throughout the season and remained unbeaten. That gives us confidence going into the nationals,” said Ouma.

“This will be our first time at the national games, but we are not travelling just to participate. Our target is to reach the final and, if possible, win the national title. We respect every team, but we also believe in ourselves.”

Yala coach Calvince Onyango said his players have embraced the challenge and have intensified preparations both on and off the pitch.

“We have been preparing the boys mentally and physically because the national games are different from the regional competition,” said Onyango.

“We know Highway are former champions and they deserve respect, but we are not focusing on one team. We are preparing for every match. The boys understand what is expected of them, and we believe we can compete against any opponent if we remain disciplined and play as a team.”