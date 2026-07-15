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Scaloni says fatigue not a concern for Argentina in World Cup semi-final

By AFP | Jul. 15, 2026
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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni gestures on the touchline during the 2026 World Cup quarter-final v Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City on July 11, 2026. (Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he was not concerned about fatigue or his team's performances on the way to another World Cup semi-final as they prepare to renew their rivalry with England on Wednesday.

The holders will be seeking to make it to consecutive finals by beating Thomas Tuchel's side in a fixture that evokes 1986 and Diego Maradona, as well as the lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean.

"We are in good shape and we really can't wait. This is a World Cup semi-final and our hopes are intact. We are so grateful to these players for getting us here again," Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the showdown in Atlanta.

Argentina, with an ageing side led by a 39-year-old Lionel Messi, have had to battle their way through the knockout rounds to get here.

Twice they were pegged back before beating Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time. Then they needed a late comeback to defeat Egypt 3-2 in Atlanta, before requiring another draining half-hour of extra time to sink 10-man Switzerland 3-1 last Saturday.

"A month and a half ago I would have taken getting to the semi-final if you had offered me that, so I don't mind how we got here," said Scaloni, who coached the Albiceleste to glory in 2022.

"I can't reproach my players. Whether we are tired or not I don't care. This is a World Cup semi-final."

The nations have clashed on five previous occasions at World Cups, most notably the 1986 quarter-final when Diego Maradona opened the scoring with the infamous 'Hand of God' before his superb individual effort sealed victory.

"I think everyone remembers that game, and Diego's performance, above all the second goal which will remain in all our hearts because it was so beautiful," Scaloni said.

"It was a marvellous goal and any football lover remembers it that way. And it just happened to be against England."

Tensions simmered that day in Mexico City, with the game played four years after Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the Falkland Islands following an invasion by Argentine troops.

Scaloni has in recent days sought to ensure politics stays out of the semi-final.

"The reality is this is a football match. I am not going to mix everything up, especially regarding things that happened so long ago," he said.

"It was a very sad time in our history and we can't do much about it. This is a football game, that's all."

Meanwhile, the former West Ham United defender acknowledged that his side will have their work cut out trying to stop England's star players, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who have accounted for 12 out of their team's 13 goals at the tournament.

"We always look at what we can improve and how we can neutralise these great players in the best way. Maybe we will make a change, but it is also possible that we play the same team.

"They are two great players, among the best in the world. Any coach would like to have them."

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Related Topics

Lionel Scaloni England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup
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