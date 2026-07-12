Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway and into World Cup semis

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Jude Bellingham of England celebrates goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal vs Norway at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, on July 11, 2026. [Evrim Aydin/AFP]

Jude Bellingham was England's hero once more by scoring twice as the Three Lions came from behind to end Norway's historic run and reach the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win after extra-time on Saturday.

In their first ever quarter-final, Andreas Schjelderup fired Norway into a shock lead in the searing Miami heat.

But Bellingham, who also netted a double in a memorable 3-2 over Mexico in the last 16, produced a moment of magic to equalise just before half-time.

Norway had a second goal controversially disallowed after a VAR review in the second half for a foul by Erling Haaland as both sets of players were pushed to their physical limits by going to extra-time.

Bellingham came up with another big moment as he pounced on an error by Orjan Nyland to sweep in his sixth goal of the tournament.

England will face Argentina or Switzerland on Wednesday for the chance to reach a first World Cup final in 60 years.

Haaland's spectacular run of scoring in his last 14 competitive matches for Norway came to an end against the land of his birth with Norway's exhausted talisman replaced at half-time of extra-time.

Having failed to win a World Cup knockout game after conceding first since the final of 1966 before this tournament, England have now done so twice in three matches.

- Energy-sapping heat -

Harry Kane's heroics prevented an embarrassing early exit to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 32.

But it is Bellingham who has stood up in the past two matches to keep England in the hunt to end their long wait for major tournament glory despite far from flawless performances.

The 5:00 pm local time (2100 GMT) kick-off in Florida meant that temperatures remained above 30 degrees Celsius throughout, with intense humidity making for draining conditions for the players.

The heat looked as if it would spoil the spectacle in the first half.

Thomas Tuchel's men were rattled as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved low from Martin Odegaard before Alexander Sorloth wasted a glorious chance when he failed to feed Haaland and instead went for goal himself.

Almost immediately Bellingham pulled his team out of the mire once more.

Bellingham had been well marshalled until he collected Anthony Gordon's pass, burst into the box at speed and then slotted home on his weaker left foot.

Momentum was suddenly in England's favour and they nearly went into the break ahead.

Bellingham was this time the creator for Kane, who dinked the ball coolly over Nyland, but had just drifted offside.

Tuchel introduced Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze at the break for the ineffective Noni Madueke and Declan Rice -- the Arsenal midfielder had been suffering with illness earlier in the week.

But those changes left England light in midfield and they were left hanging on at spells in the second half.

Torbjorn Heggem made the most of some sloppy defending to turn in at the back post, but Haaland was penalised for a push on new Manchester City teammate Elliott Anderson before the corner had been taken, and the goal was disallowed.

Norway were inches away from a winner again when Kristoffer Ajer hit the bar after England fail to deal with another dangerous corner.

Both sides visibly wilted in the energy-sapping conditions late on but were forced to endure an extra 30 minutes.

Nyland had been Norway's supporting act in the last 16 win over Brazil with a series of saves before Haaland struck twice late on for a landmark victory.

This time the Sevilla goalkeeper was the villain as he spilled substitute Morgan Rogers' shot from distance and Bellingham pounced and scored.

England were awarded a penalty moments later, but this time VAR intervened in Norway's favour to deem Djed Spence had initiated contact inside the box.

Yet, Norway's spirit was already crushed, epitomised by a slouched Haaland watching on from the bench with nothing more to give.