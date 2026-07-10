St Joseph Girls, Tenwek crowned Rift Valley football champions

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St Joseph Girls players in action during Term Two Games at Maasai Girls High School. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Former Rift Valley champions St Joseph Girls High School of Kitale reclaimed the regional girls' football title, while debutants Tenwek High School pulled off a stunning comeback to win the boys' crown as the 2026 Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association (RVSSSA) Term Two Games concluded in Narok Friday.

St Joseph Girls dethroned defending champions Nasokol Girls of West Pokot County 3-1 in an entertaining final to qualify for the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Games in Thika later this month.

Pearl Olesi, Conny Ayieko and Sharon Ayieko were on target for the Kitale-based side, while Sharon Kigai netted Nasokol's consolation goal.

School Principal Dr Rosebella Munzala praised the players' resilience and commitment, saying the victory reflected months of discipline, teamwork, and hard work.

"We give all the glory to God for this achievement. The girls remained focused throughout the tournament and deserved to win. Our target now is to perform well at the national games and earn a place at the East Africa championships," she said.

The boys' final produced the biggest upset of the tournament as first-time participants Tenwek High School overturned a two-goal deficit to beat pre-tournament favourites Menengai High School 3-2.

Menengai looked destined for victory after Griffin Shollei and Luis Wasike scored in the 34th and 36th minutes, respectively.

However, David Sapur inspired a spirited comeback with a brace before Emmanuel Alando struck the decisive winner in the 51st minute.

Tenwek coach Simwa Nyongesa hailed his players' fighting spirit, saying they proved they belonged among the region's elite despite being tournament debutants.

Elsewhere, Chepsaita High School won the boys' volleyball title after beating Andersen High School 3-0, while Kesogon Mixed Secondary School successfully defended the girls' volleyball crown.

Laiser Hill Academy lifted the boys' basketball title as St Joseph Girls completed a memorable campaign by winning the girls' basketball championship.

The regional champions will now shift focus to the KSSSA National Games in Thika, where they will battle for national honours and qualification to the East Africa championships.