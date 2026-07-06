Morocco has grit to lift World Cup, Kenya has potential to qualify in 2030 - Wanyama

Audio By Vocalize

Former Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama (middle) during his unveiling as 22 Bet Kenya Brand Ambassador in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama believes Africa has given a good account of itself at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The former Celtic marksman has hailed Morocco for reaching the last eight of the exciting global football showpiece.

The other remaining African nation Egypt, is due to battle Lionel Messi's Argentina on Wednesday in the Round of 16, while the Atlas Lions of Morocco are set to tackle France a day after in the quarters.

" I feel Morocco has the grit to lift the World Cup trophy come finals on June 19," Wanyama told Standard Sports during his partnership with 22 Bet Kenya in Nairobi on Monday in a mission to promote Pan-African football and culture.

"The other African teams did well too. A tiny country like Cape Verde did the unthinkable; they left not only with honours, but with their heads held high in the competition," Wanyama said.

Inspired by the ongoing World Cup, Wanyama is now on a mission to ensure Kenya makes it to the 2030 World Cup showdown to be co-hosted by Portugal, Morocco and Spain.

"Our country has the potential to qualify for this expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup in the next edition if we put our house in order.

"And this, through this partnership with the leading gaming firm, is why my Wanyama Foundation and the Wanyama Academy is going to ensure we set up proper facilities to help in the production of competent players that will add value to the national teams," the former Harambee Stars skipper stated.

" Also, the Foundation and the Academy will be on a mission to shorten the pathway taken by Kenyan players to join the professional ranks abroad.

"Currently, Kenyan players need an average of seven years to join top-flight football if they move to academies in Europe. We want that pathway to be shortened, and the only way to do that is to set up proper structures and facilities right here in our country, "Wanyama stated.

Wanyama pledged inclusivity at his academy, saying it will be the other way to beef up the women's national team, Harambee Starlets, who are also prepping up for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to be held later this month in Morocco.

At the same time, Wanyama has urged Kenyan players to be smart in their playing days through embracing various investment strategies so as to secure their future life after the sport.

" Like me, following my retirement from football, I have already started coaching courses because one day I would like to be Harambee Stars tactician," Wanyama indicated.

Wanyama also thanked his brother McDonald Mariga for opening up opportunities for him, especially in Sweden, where he was able to join an academy that thrust him to the lofty heights of global football.

" I would like to urge Kenyan families to give support to those children interested in sports. They should be helped to join academies where they can start their own pathways to the top," said Wanyama who reiterated that being bought by Celtic at 1Million pounds was the greatest turning point of his football career.

" My other memorable moments in the game were being able to help Harambee Stars qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, joining Southampton FC and Tottenham in the English Premier League and also being elected to captain CF Montreal in Canada," Wanyama said.