Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to move into World Cup last 16

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Switzerland celebrates after scoring a goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 v Algeria at BC Place (Vancouver Stadium) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on July 02, 2026. [Ercin Erturk / AFP]

Switzerland moved into the last 16 of the World Cup with a controlled 2-0 win against Algeria on Thursday.

The Swiss will face the winners of Friday's tie between Colombia and Ghana.

The effervescent Johan Manzambi created the first goal in Vancouver, surging down the left wing before crossing for Breel Embolo to tap in.

Dan Ndoye slotted in the second within a minute of the restart after half-time, controlling Rafik Belghali's weak clearance and shooting through a crowd of players.

Algeria 'keeper Luca Zidane was unable to get a strong enough hand to the ball on a bitterly disappointing night for the north Africans.

Algeria join Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and South Africa as African teams to be knocked out so far at the last-32 stage. Only Morocco have progressed.