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Saudi football federation chief resigns after World Cup exit

By AFP | Jun. 29, 2026
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Yasser al-Misehal has stepped down as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation [Fayez NURELDINE / AFP]

The president of Saudi Arabia's Football Federation has announced his resignation after the Green Falcons were knocked out of the World Cup in the first round.

Saudi Arabia finished bottom of Group H with two points, after two draws against Uruguay (1–1) and Cape Verde (0–0), and a heavy 4–0 defeat to Spain.

"The failure of the national team to qualify for the next round of the World Cup is a result that falls short of all our ambitions, and I bear full responsibility for it. I offer my apologies to everyone who hoped to see our team in a better position," Yasser al-Misehal wrote on X late Sunday.

"A sense of responsibility requires giving the opportunity to open a new chapter, and I have decided not to continue until the end of my current term," he added.

At the head of the federation for seven years, Misehal played a central role in Saudi Arabia's successful bid to host the 2034 World Cup, a cornerstone of its strategy to diversify an economy heavily dependent on oil.

Saudi Arabia was playing in its third consecutive World Cup this year.

A series of poor results in friendly warm-up matches in March had already cost French coach Herve Renard his job, bringing a second spell by Renard to an end after he returned to replace Italian Roberto Mancini.

The wealthy Gulf monarchy has invested nearly two billion dollars in football over the last three years, luring Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League, now one of the most lucrative competitions in the world.

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