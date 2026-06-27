Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Iran have certain World Cup last-32 place snatched away

By AFP | Jun. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

00

Ramin Rezaeianof IR Iran shoots and misses a chance against Yasser Ibrahim of Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match at Seattle Stadium on June 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. [Dean Mouhtaropoulos/AFP]

Iran were deprived of a certain place in the World Cup knockout phase when a goal in stoppage time that would have given them a 2-1 win against Egypt was disallowed.

Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored the crucial winning goal as he slammed into the net after Egyptian defenders failed to clear, but Iranian celebrations were cut short after VAR deemed there was offside.

The final whistle sounded soon afterwards, leaving white-shirted Iranian players sprawled on the turf in disbelief.

With three points, Iran retain hope of qualifying as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Mehdi Taremi had also hit the bar with a header for Iran in the closing minutes of normal time.

The Egyptians having learned before the game that they were qualified for the last 32 for the first time in their history due to results elsewhere but that took nothing away from a ferocious game in Seattle.

The Pharoahs raced into the lead in the fith minute when Mahmoud Saber stroked home.

Iran fought back and had a golden chance to level five minutes later when Taremi won, but subsequently missed, a penalty.

Within minutes Ramin Rezaeian scored from a tight angle to bring the teams level.

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush came on for the second half to inject some fresh impetus into the Egyptian attack.

He made an impact midway through the second half when he curling goalbound shot was deflected for a corner.

Mohamed Salah was removed in the 57th minute, looking decidedly unhappy as he exited to make way for Zizo but the former Liverpool legend will no doubt have a role to play when Egypt face Australia in the next round.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup
.

Latest Stories

Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
Blow to three Ruto allies, tycoon in Sh119m spyware suit
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fury over State's use of abductions to terrorize citizens
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Fury over State's use of abductions to terrorize citizens
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
How Standard Group Associate Editor escaped abduction
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
How Standard Group Associate Editor escaped abduction
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved