Iran have certain World Cup last-32 place snatched away

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00 Ramin Rezaeianof IR Iran shoots and misses a chance against Yasser Ibrahim of Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match at Seattle Stadium on June 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. [Dean Mouhtaropoulos/AFP]

Iran were deprived of a certain place in the World Cup knockout phase when a goal in stoppage time that would have given them a 2-1 win against Egypt was disallowed.

Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored the crucial winning goal as he slammed into the net after Egyptian defenders failed to clear, but Iranian celebrations were cut short after VAR deemed there was offside.

The final whistle sounded soon afterwards, leaving white-shirted Iranian players sprawled on the turf in disbelief.

With three points, Iran retain hope of qualifying as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Mehdi Taremi had also hit the bar with a header for Iran in the closing minutes of normal time.

The Egyptians having learned before the game that they were qualified for the last 32 for the first time in their history due to results elsewhere but that took nothing away from a ferocious game in Seattle.

The Pharoahs raced into the lead in the fith minute when Mahmoud Saber stroked home.

Iran fought back and had a golden chance to level five minutes later when Taremi won, but subsequently missed, a penalty.

Within minutes Ramin Rezaeian scored from a tight angle to bring the teams level.

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush came on for the second half to inject some fresh impetus into the Egyptian attack.

He made an impact midway through the second half when he curling goalbound shot was deflected for a corner.

Mohamed Salah was removed in the 57th minute, looking decidedly unhappy as he exited to make way for Zizo but the former Liverpool legend will no doubt have a role to play when Egypt face Australia in the next round.