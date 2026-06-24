Tuchel insists England remain on course at World Cup despite Ghana draw

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England's midfielder Morgan Rogers (R) fights for the ball with Ghana's midfielder Kwasi Sibo (L) during the 2026 World Cup Group L football match between England and Ghana at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on June 23, 2026. [FRANCK FIFE / AFP]

England coach Thomas Tuchel admitted his team had lacked a cutting edge in a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday but insisted there were plenty of positive signs going forward in their quest to win the World Cup.

"It's a long tournament, and I think the boys tried everything. They played with the right energy," said Tuchel after the stalemate at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

"We always try to entertain our fans. It was difficult today, but I hope the fans don't lose belief. There is a long way to go. I just feel I was right that we were in a very difficiult group."

England had 79 per cent of the possession but could not break down a determined Ghanaian defence in the Group L contest.

They also lacked the cutting edge which made the difference in their opening 4-2 win against Croatia in Dallas, having 19 attempts on goal but managing only three on target.

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly hit the bar late on after coming off the bench, and Harry Kane blazed the rebound over to sum up a frustrating day for England.

"It fell to him, and 99 times out of 100 he takes that chance. If he converts his chance maybe we are talking now about the patience and discipline and performance," added Tuchel.

"But now it is 0-0, and maybe the headlines are a little different. We had enough set-pieces to decide the match but we were not clinical enough."

The German said that it was "just natural" to rely on Kane, who was unable to add to his two goals against Croatia and move ahead of Gary Lineker as his country's all-time top scorer at World Cups.

Tuchel also admitted that the match could serve as a "reality check", even if the outcome is hardly too problematic for England -- they have four points from two games and a win against Panama at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday will clinch progress to the last 32 as group winners.

'VAR went for a coffee'

"This is a difficult, difficult team to play against. None of us thought there was an easy match ahead of us, but there were a lot of things that were much better than against Croatia.

"It is just not the same result or excitement but it takes two to tango," he added in a nod to Ghana's defensive approach.

England remain unbeaten against African opponents at World Cups but the Black Stars were clearly delighted with the point which keeps them on course to make the knockout phase for the first time since they got to the quarter-finals in 2010.

"Football is not only about possession. It is also about having the right attitude," Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz said as his team built on their opening 1-0 victory against Panama.

"We celebrated because we got a draw against a team who are one of the favourites to win the World Cup."

His team also have four points before heading to Philadelphia next to take on Croatia.

"You have to pay a high price to get points. Probably because we are in the United States where everything is expensive," he joked.

However, the former Real Madrid and Portugal boss also felt his team should have had a penalty for a late challenge on Prince Adu by Ezri Konsa.

Nothing was given by the Honduran referee and he was not summoned to check the VAR monitor.

"The VAR went for a coffee which is natural but it is a clear penalty and a red card," insisted Queiroz.