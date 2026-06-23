Lumumba Vea: DR Congo's 'human statue' and superfan finally arrives at the World Cup

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Congolese supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga raises his arm during the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 round of 16 match between Algeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on January 6, 2025. [Abu Adem Muhammed/AFP]

One of African football's most recognisable supporters will finally have his long-awaited World Cup moment.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's famous superfan, Michael Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumba Vea, arrived in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Monday after overcoming a series of travel setbacks that had initially threatened to deny him the chance to support his country at football's biggest stage.

The iconic supporter is expected to be in the stands when DR Congo face Colombia today before also attending the Leopards' final Group stage fixture against Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27.

For many football fans across the continent, Mboladinga has become much more than an ordinary supporter. He is a symbol of unwavering loyalty, discipline and national pride.

His popularity skyrocketed during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where his unusual matchday ritual captivated audiences around the world.

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While thousands of supporters around him danced, sang and blew whistles throughout the games, Mboladinga remained motionless for the entire 90 minutes, raising one arm in tribute to the country's independence hero and first Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba.

The pose replicates a famous statue of Lumumba in Kinshasa, making the supporter instantly recognisable among African football followers.

Dressed in a jacket and tie to resemble the late statesman, Mboladinga's distinctive appearance earned him the nickname "Lumumba Vea", turning him into a cult figure wherever the Leopards play.

His journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, has been anything but straightforward.

The famous supporter missed DR Congo's opening fixture against Portugal last week after travel clearance restrictions linked to Ebola control measures delayed his entry process.

After spending several days in quarantine in a third country, he was finally cleared to travel and arrived in Mexico in time to support his nation during the remainder of the group stages.

The latest setback adds to a growing list of travel frustrations Mboladinga has endured over the past year.

Earlier this year, he was also unable to attend DR Congo's Inter-Continental Playoff against Jamaica, which was played in Mexico.

In a desperate race against time, he travelled from DR Congo to Kenya before proceeding to Ethiopia in an attempt to secure the necessary visa documents.

Despite the last-minute efforts, bureaucratic delays ultimately prevented him from making the journey.

His eventual arrival at the World Cup therefore carries added emotional significance.

For DR Congo, the tournament itself represents a historic return after a 52-year absence from football's biggest stage.

The Leopards last appeared at the World Cup in 1974 under the name Zaire, making their participation one of the continent's most anticipated stories.

And while the players will be tasked with delivering results on the pitch, many supporters will undoubtedly look towards one man in the stands whose presence has become synonymous with Congolese football.

At a World Cup filled with colourful chants, elaborate costumes and boisterous celebrations, Mboladinga's silent act of devotion stands out even more. There are no drums, choreographed dances or extravagant gestures.

Instead, a man is standing perfectly still, arm raised high for an entire match, paying homage to a national icon while quietly inspiring millions watching around the world. And after years of near misses and travel disappointments, one of Africa's most famous supporters will finally get his chance to experience the FIFA World Cup from inside the stadium.

For Lumumba Vea, the wait is finally over.