Boost for FKF boss Mohammed as procurement authority drops Sh42m CHAN probe

Audio By Vocalize

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed [FKF]

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has secured another significant victory in his battle to retain control of the federation after the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) closed its investigation into the controversial Sh42.4 million insurance tender linked to the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) yesterday.

In a decision that could further strengthen Mohammed's position amid months of boardroom turmoil, the procurement watchdog ruled that it lacks jurisdiction to pursue the matter because no public funds were used in the procurement process.

The development marks the latest twist in a crisis that has engulfed Kenyan football for months, pitting Mohammed against a faction of National Executive Committee (NEC) members led by his deputy, McDonald Mariga, over allegations of financial mismanagement and governance concerns.

In a letter addressed to FKF Chief Executive Officer Dennis Gicheru, PPRA Director General Patrick Wanjuki said the authority had reviewed the complaint and concluded that the transaction did not fall under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

“In handling this complaint, the Authority took into consideration that while the FKF is not inherently recognised as a public entity under Section 2 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, Cap 412, the same section defines public procurement as procurement undertaken using public funds,” Wanjuki said.

He added: “In light of the response provided, the Authority finds that public funds were not utilised in the subject procurement. As such, the transaction is not governed by the Act, and the Authority has no jurisdiction to further investigate the concerns raised in the complaint. The Authority has therefore proceeded to close this matter.”

The ruling came after Gicheru responded to PPRA's inquiries on June 8, providing clarification regarding the award of a Sh42.4 million insurance contract to Riskwell Insurance Brokers during the month-long continental tournament.

The tender has been at the centre of one of the biggest controversies to hit FKF in recent years.

Mohammed was accused by a section of NEC members of playing a role in the transfer of the funds to Riskwell, a brokerage firm whose licensing status and operational history have been heavily scrutinised.

The insurance cover was meant to cater for general civil liability involving players, staff and property during CHAN 2024.

The controversy triggered an unprecedented rebellion within the federation.

On April 24, eight members of the National Executive Committee voted to suspend Mohammed from office during a meeting chaired by Mariga, accusing him of alleged financial irregularities and procurement breaches.

The suspension, however, quickly descended into a legal and constitutional battle that has exposed deep divisions within Kenyan football administration.

Mohammed has consistently maintained his innocence, describing attempts to remove him from office as unlawful and politically motivated.

Since then, he has steadily regained momentum.

First, the Sports Disputes Tribunal issued orders that temporarily halted the NEC's decision. The High Court later reinforced his position, while FIFA subsequently intervened and declared that the process used to suspend him violated Article 41 of the FKF Constitution.

World football governing body FIFA also demanded documentation explaining how the emergency NEC meeting was convened, whether quorum requirements had been met and whether the affected officials had been given a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

The global body later rejected the suspension altogether, effectively reinstating Mohammed's authority and dealing a significant blow to the Mariga-led faction.

The latest PPRA ruling now adds another layer of relief for the FKF boss, although it does not entirely bring an end to the numerous challenges surrounding the federation.

The wider crisis remains far from over.

FKF is still facing a Sh64 million lawsuit filed by Topline Logistics Limited over alleged unpaid services rendered during CHAN 2024. The federation has also formally requested the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate contracts signed during the tenure of former General Secretary Harold Ndege, alleging that some agreements were executed without proper authority.

At the same time, tensions within the federation continue to simmer as rival factions await further direction from FIFA and other judicial bodies.

The prolonged dispute has raised concerns within the football fraternity, particularly as Kenya intensifies preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which it will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the Pamoja bid.