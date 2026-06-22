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Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 for their first World Cup win in history

By AFP | Jun. 22, 2026
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 Mohamed Salah of Egypt celebrates with Mostafa Zico after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match vs New Zealand and Egypt at BC Place Vancouver on June 21, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. [Fran Santiago /AFP]

Egypt earned the first World Cup win in their history by beating New Zealand 3-1 on Sunday, putting them on track to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Zico and Trezeguet were Egypt's scorers after Finn Surman had given New Zealand the lead after 15 minutes of the Group G match in Vancouver.

The victory puts Egypt top of Group G on four points and needing just a draw against Iran in Seattle on Friday to move into the last 32.

Salah's goal came after he exchanged passes with Zico -- named after the Brazilian legend -- and then curled in a shot with his left foot in the 67th minute.

Salah then provided the assist for substitute Trezeguet -- who himself is named after former France forward David Trezeguet -- to make the game safe with a low header.

"In years to come we will remember that this was one of the achievements in history," Salah said.

He praised the large Egyptian contingent in the crowd, saying: "It feels like we are playing in Egypt. It's a great win and great vibe."

Egypt had trailed the Kiwis, who opened the scoring through Surman's towering header after 15 minutes.

But Zico equalized when he headed in a cross from Mohamed Hany.

Belgium and Iran drew 0-0 earlier in the other Group G game.

The Belgians face New Zealand in Vancouver on Friday.

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