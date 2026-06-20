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Paraguay save World Cup skins with win over eliminated Turkey

By AFP | Jun. 20, 2026
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: Junior Alonso and Omar Alderete of Paraguay celebrate after the 1-0 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match vs Türkiye at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 19, 2026 [Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/AFP]

Ten-man Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0 at the World Cup on Friday, a result that kept their hopes alive and also guaranteed that co-hosts the USA win Group D.

Turkey's defeat means they become the second team after Haiti to be eliminated from contention.

Matias Galarza scored the only goal in a game that featured the first sending off in World Cup history for a player covering their mouth during an on-field confrontation, for Miguel Almiron.

Galarza's low, long-range shot evaded Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after just 63 seconds.

Former Newcastle forward Almiron was given his marching orders in first-half stoppage time after covering his mouth while he appeared to direct a comment at Turkey's Mert Muldur.

In a scrappy match, Deniz Gul had a golden chance to equalize in the 88th minute when Paraguay 'keeper Orlando Gill could only parry a shot, but he stabbed his shot wide of the goal.

Merih Demiral glanced a header wide in the dying seconds and was almost in tears afterwards as the Turkey players slumped to the turf in bitter disappointment.

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