South Africa's Broos takes aim at World Cup covered stadia, drinks breaks

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South Africa's Belgian head coach Hugo Broos talks with Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group A vs Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026. [Yuri CORTEZ / AFP]

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said "only the grass" resembled a football stadium after a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta kept Bafana Bafana's chances of World Cup progress alive.

Under the closed roof of the state-of-the-art home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United, the Czech Republic took an early lead through Michal Sadilek.

But South Africa's persistence in the search for an equaliser paid off when Teboho Mokoena converted an 83rd minute penalty after Pavel Sulc handled inside his own box.

In contrast to the futuristic Atlanta Stadium, South Africa began the World Cup with a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico in the historic Estadio Azteca.

"If I can be very honest, this is not a football stadium. It's a nice stadium, fantastic stadium, everything you want. But only the grass is football. All the rest is not," Broos, 74, told his post-match press conference.

"It's a covered stadium. I like to play in an open stadium. I don't feel really the atmosphere in such a stadium. When you compare it with Azteca, for example, that is a football stadium!

"These stadiums are fantastic stadiums for the crowd. I think they see everything in that stadium. There are no places that are covered or whatever. But, again, I rather like a real football stadium."

The Belgian, who was in the Belgian squad that reached the 1986 World Cup semi-finals, was also left irked by lengthy drinks breaks at the midway point of each half despite the climate controlled conditions.

"I think it's very, very useful when it's hot," he added. "But in other cases, the rhythm of the game is lost.

"When at that moment you are the best team and you dominate, suddenly your domination is blocked for five minutes or I don't know how long...in that stadium, we don't need to drink after 20 minutes."

Now in their fourth World Cup, South Africa have never previously progressed beyond the group stages.

Victory in their final Group A match against South Korea will likely secure qualification for the last 32, at least as one of the best third-placed teams, if they can secure just a second World Cup win on foreign soil.

"If we can make another performance like today, I think we have a chance to go in the second round," added Broos.

"I'm very proud of my team, and this is the real Bafana Bafana."