Horror injury overshadows Canada's first World Cup win

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Canada's Cyle Larin Jonathan David and Ismael Kone (L) celebrate after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match vs and Qatar at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, on June 18, 2026. [Ercin Erturk / AFP]

Canada thrashed nine-man Qatar 6-0 to clinch their first ever World Cup victory on Thursday in a Group B match marred by a horrific injury to midfielder Ismael Kone.

A Jonathan David hat-trick, one apiece form Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba as well as a Qatar own goal sealed a momentous victory for the Canadians, who now need only a draw against Switzerland in their final match to finish top of the group.

But the celebratory atmosphere at Vancouver's BC Place stadium, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney cheering on 'Les Rouges', was soured by a serious injury to Kone in the 51st minute.

Qatar's Assim Madibo upended Kone with a clumsy challenge from behind to leave the Italy-based midfielder writhing in agony and clutching his left leg.

The seriousness of the injury was immediately apparent as team-mates frantically called for help from the Canadian medical staff on the sidelines.

Kone was eventually stretchered off the pitch, waving to the crowd as he inhaled from an oxygen pipe.

Madibo, who had initially been given a yellow card for the tackle, was sent off after it was upgraded to red following a VAR review -- the second Qatari dismissal after Homam el-Amin was given his marching orders in the first half.

With Qatar down to nine men, Canada took full advantage to score three more goals.

Saliba -- who had replaced the injured Kone -- curled in a free-kick to make it 4-0 in the 64th minute.

The substitute celebrated his goal by racing to the sideline to hold up a replica of the stricken Kone's Canadian jersey.

Another substitute, Jacob Shaffelburg, then helped make it 5-0, his fierce shot turned into the Qatar goal by defender Mohammad Manai.

David, who had scored twice in the first half after Cyle Larin's 16th-minute opener, then completed his hat-trick in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the rout.