Luis Diaz shines as Colombia beat Uzbekistan in World Cup group game

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Colombia forward Luis Diaz (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K match vs Uzbekistan at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 17, 2026. [CARL DE SOUZA / AFP]

Colombia beat World Cup debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opening Group K game on Wednesday thanks to an inspired performance from Luis Diaz at the Estadio Azteca.

The Bayern Munich forward provided an assist, a goal and also hit the post as the Colombians resisted a battling performance from the Uzbeks in front of 80,824 spectators in Mexico City.

Diaz's superb lofted pass allowed Daniel Munoz to volley in after 40 minutes, but Abbosbek Fayzullaev equalized with his nation's maiden World Cup goal as he reacted first to head in a rebound from Eldor Shomurodov's saved volley.

Diaz put Colombia back into the lead as he fired a shot that Uzbek goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov should have stopped.

In the dying seconds Jaminton Campaz made it three for Colombia with a fine header.

The win put Colombia top of a group that also features Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who drew 1-1 earlier.