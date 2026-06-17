Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in World Cup group game

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Austria's Marko Arnautovic (C) celebrates with Stefan Posch and Romano Schmid after scoring a goal that was later disallowed during the 2026 World Cup Group J match vs Jordan at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, on June 16, 2026. [Georg Hochmuth/APA/ AFP]

Austria recorded a 3-1 win against World Cup first-timers Jordan on Tuesday, rounding off their opening match of the tournament with a penalty from veteran forward Marko Arnautovic.

Jordan never stopped chasing the game and had the consolation of scoring the first World Cup goal in their history through Ali Olwan.