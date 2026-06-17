Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in World Cup group game

Austria recorded a 3-1 win against World Cup first-timers Jordan on Tuesday, rounding off their opening match of the tournament with a penalty from veteran forward Marko Arnautovic.
Jordan never stopped chasing the game and had the consolation of scoring the first World Cup goal in their history through Ali Olwan.
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