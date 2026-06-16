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Iran begin fraught World Cup with 2-2 New Zealand draw

By AFP | Jun. 16, 2026
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New Zealand defender Callan Elliot and Iran's Milad Mohammadi fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group G match at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 15, 2026. [Frederic J. Brown / AFP]

Iran twice battled back for a 2-2 draw with New Zealand on Monday in their frenetic opening match of a World Cup campaign that has been utterly overshadowed by war, politics and protests.

The Iranian team's very presence at the Los Angeles Stadium had long felt uncertain, after months of military conflict between their nation and the United States.

At last able to focus on the football, the Iran players twice found themselves trailing to the tournament's lowest-ranked team, thanks to goals from New Zealand striker Elijah Just.

But with a vocally pro-Iran crowd drowning out planned protests by anti-government demonstrators, equalizers from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi spared Team Melli any further blushes.

The Iran team have dealt with a gamut of obstacles before even arriving at this World Cup, from delayed and refused US visas, to moving their training camp to Mexico at the last minute.

Hundreds of protesters against Iran's ruling regime demonstrated outside the venue Monday, saying the team does not represent their people.

Many inside the stadium sported anti-government emblems, nonchalantly flouting FIFA rules against political messaging, and the Iran anthem received boos and cheers.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei had insisted on the eve of the game his players would not "pay attention to any of the hype."

But his side was stunned by an early New Zealand goal on the counter created by veteran striker Chris Wood.

Collecting a long pass in the seventh minute, the Nottingham Forest target man expertly held up the ball, turned and played in the onrushing Elijah Just.

After a sharp exchange of passes with Sarpreet Singh and Wood, Just leapt and smashed a volley into the net.

Iran's star forward Mehdi Taremi nearly levelled in the 23rd minute, the former Inter Milan man's long-range effort ricocheting off the right post.

They came close again as Kiwi keeper Max Crocombe was tackled outside his box, only able to watch as a lobbed effort at his open goal faded wide.

Iran's equalizer did come in the 32rd minute with a poacher's finish from wingback Rezaeian.

Rezaeian latched onto a rebound following Saman Ghoddos' smart pass into Shahriyar Moghanlou, whose shot on the turn was blocked by the outstretched leg of Finn Surman.

Iran defender Ali Nemati thought he had scored in first-half stoppage time, but his header from a free kick was comfortably offside.

New Zealand retook the lead in the 55th minute. Motherwell striker Just bagged a brace via a crisp one-two with Wood, after Liberato Cacace had stolen the ball on the halfway line.

But they were again pegged back nine minutes later, as Mohebi's leaping header from Rezaeian's superb cross glanced off the inside post.

The game's final half hour saw Iran on the front foot, but unable to grab a winner due to a combination of sloppy finishing and dogged New Zealand defending.

The draw dents Iran's hopes of progressing to the knockouts for the first time, though fellow Group G contenders Egypt and Belgium also drew Monday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's wait for a first World Cup win goes on.

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