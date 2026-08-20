Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Romania destroys drone near offshore gas project, blames Russia

By AFP | Aug. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Smoke rises from missiles launched by Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 20, 2026.[AFP]

A Romanian F-16 fighter jet on Thursday destroyed a marine drone near an offshore gas project, with Romania's president blaming Russia for the latest incident involving the NATO member bordering Ukraine.

Unauthorised drone activity has become increasingly frequent in recent months across eastern European countries as Ukraine fights off a Russian invasion launched in 2022, with both countries increasingly relying on drone warfare.

In the latest incident, the drone that was destroyed was "loaded with explosives" and did not originate from Ukraine, defence minister Radu Miruta said on Facebook.

"I strongly condemn the escalation of such irresponsible incidents on the part of the Russian Federation," Romanian president Nicusor Dan said on X.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also slammed "an escalating campaign of threats" against the bloc, "unsettling our citizens and seeking to divide our Union".

"This is hybrid warfare," she wrote on X.

The drone was spotted at 6:28 am local time (0328 GMT) by a commercial vessel, hundreds of metres from the offshore gas project Neptun Deep and 80 nautical miles east of the Black Sea city of Constanta, according to a press release from the defence ministry.

Two Romanian F-16 aircraft were deployed to respond, and one of them destroyed it.

Hundreds of people are currently working at Neptun Deep, according to the government. Neptun Deep is due to start production in 2027.

In early June, a Ukrainian maritime drone exploded in Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta without causing casualties.

Kyiv said the drone had been knocked off course by Russian electronic interference.

NATO has shot down four aerial drones in Romania recently, with the latest incident happening during last weekend.

The eastern European country also reported an aerial drone crash on Thursday following Russian strikes on Ukraine.

It fell in an unpopulated area four kilometres (2.5 miles) northeast of the village of Grindu in eastern Romania, close to the border.

No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged a global response to Moscow's "escalation" of the four-year war after Russian bombardments killed at least 16 people in Kyiv and surrounding areas overnight.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Romanian F-16 fighter jet Russia Ukraine NATO
.

Latest Stories

Romania destroys drone near offshore gas project, blames Russia
Romania destroys drone near offshore gas project, blames Russia
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Israel opens probe into deaths of Gaza girl Hind Rajab, rescuers shot at by troops
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
1 hr ago
Kindiki acknowledges counties' role in delivery of successful health reforms
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

MPs seek statement over increased violence in public meetings
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
MPs seek statement over increased violence in public meetings
Who is protecting Opondo Kaluma?
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Who is protecting Opondo Kaluma?
Robbers cooked supper before stealing, court told
By Peter Ochieng 5 hrs ago
Robbers cooked supper before stealing, court told
New innovation to ease container deposit burden on local importers
By Bernard Sanga 8 hrs ago
New innovation to ease container deposit burden on local importers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved