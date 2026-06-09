Ex-Harambee Starlets defender Terry Ouko lands key FIFA World Cup role

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Former Harambee Starlets defender Terry Ouko [X]

Former Harambee Starlets defender Terry Ouko is set to represent Kenya on football’s biggest stage after securing a senior operational role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ouko has been appointed by FIFA as Sustainability and Human Rights Venue Manager at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the host venues for the expanded 48-team tournament scheduled for next year.

Her appointment ensures Kenya will have a presence at the global showpiece despite Harambee Stars failing to qualify for the competition and the absence of Kenyan match officials among the tournament's selected referees.

The role places Ouko at the centre of FIFA’s efforts to deliver a World Cup that not only focuses on football but also prioritises social responsibility, inclusion and environmental sustainability.

A former Kenyan international defender, Ouko has built a reputation as one of the country's most respected football administrators since hanging up her boots. Her journey through the game has seen her transition from player to sports journalist before moving into football governance and player welfare advocacy.

Over the years, she has served as Vice President of the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA), represented players at international level through FIFPRO, and contributed to football development initiatives across Africa through various leadership positions.

Her experience includes serving on the Africa Beach Soccer Union's Women and Youth Development Committee as well as the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, roles that helped strengthen her profile within international football circles.

At the World Cup, Ouko will oversee the implementation of FIFA's sustainability and human rights framework at the Atlanta venue, ensuring tournament operations align with global standards on inclusion, safeguarding and environmental responsibility.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to host several high-profile matches during the tournament and will attract tens of thousands of supporters from around the world.

Speaking after her appointment, Ouko described the opportunity as both a professional milestone and a chance to help shape the future of football.

"Football has always been more than a game to me," said Ouko.

"It is a space where people from every background meet as equals. My responsibility in Atlanta is to ensure that everyone who walks into that stadium feels protected, respected, and genuinely welcomed."

Her responsibilities will include coordinating anti-discrimination measures, enforcing safeguarding policies and ensuring sustainability principles are integrated into day-to-day stadium operations throughout the tournament.

According to Ouko, modern football events must be judged not only by what happens during the 90 minutes on the pitch but also by the experience created for players, supporters, workers and host communities.

"This is not just about managing a venue. It is about protecting dignity, promoting equality, and ensuring sustainability is not a slogan but a lived reality at a World Cup stage," she explained.

"We owe it to the players, the fans, and the generations coming after us."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in the tournament's history, featuring 48 nations and 104 matches across three host countries. FIFA has increasingly placed emphasis on sustainability, inclusion and human rights as part of its tournament delivery model, making Ouko's role one of significant responsibility.

She believes the tournament's ultimate success will be measured by the legacy it leaves behind long after the final whistle.

"Success will not only be measured by what happens on the pitch. It will be defined by the legacy we leave behind, the communities we impact, and the standards we set for future tournaments," she said.