Somali referee axed from World Cup after being denied entry to US

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Equatorial Guinea's midfielder #4 Fede Bikoro (2R) speaks with Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan (C) during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 28, 2024. [AFP]

Award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan has been dropped from officiating at the World Cup after being barred from entering the United States, world football's governing body FIFA said on Monday.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Artan, who was refused entry to the US after arriving at Miami International Airport on Saturday, would play no part in the World Cup.

Artan would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the spokesperson told AFP.

FIFA emphasised that it was powerless to influence the decision, which it said was the sole preserve of tournament co-hosts, the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present," the spokesperson said.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

A spokesperson for United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Artan was denied entry following a routine inspection.

"During processing, the traveller underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP's inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility," the CBP spokesperson said.

"Following inspection, the traveller, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry."

Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

In a statement to AFP, Artan said he wanted to concentrate on the future.

"Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood, and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career," he said.

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup, and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."

'Inspiration'

A government adviser in Mogadishu told AFP earlier Monday that Artan had a valid visa for the US.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday.

"Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community," Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, said.

Abshir said Artan flew back to Istanbul after being refused entry in Miami.

"Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play," Abshir added.

Artan was among the 52 referees announced by FIFA for the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

He has been officiating in the Somali national football league championships since he became a FIFA referee in 2018, and refereed in the most recent edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In 2025 he was named by the Confederation of African Football as men's referee of the year.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised Artan in April after he made history as the first Somali to be selected to officiate at the World Cup finals.

"I commend the effort, professionalism, and integrity shown by referee Omar, as he has become a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis," said Mohamud.