Why Harambee Stars coach McCarthy is a frustrated man

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy admitted his technical bench made an inexperienced mistake during Kenya’s 1-1 draw against Lesotho in an international friendly match played on Thursday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.
Kenya looked set for victory after taking an early lead through Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo, but Lesothopunished the visitors in the second half.
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