Bielsa says Suarez 'owes no apology' after World Cup omission

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Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez waves during his farewell ceremony to the national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Paraguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on September 6, 2024. [AFP]

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said on Monday that Luis Suarez does not owe him an apology after he opted against a World Cup recall for the 39-year-old striker.

The Inter Miami forward, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer, retired from international football in September 2024, but recently indicated he would be willing to return if selected.

Bielsa explained that Suarez's absence from the 26-man World Cup squad he named on Sunday was due to his preference for other attacking options, including another former Liverpool striker, Darwin Nunez.

"Suarez said he was willing to contribute with a return to the national team, which I always understood as a valuable and sincere statement. In fact, I have no differences with Suarez," Bielsa said at his final press conference in Uruguay before departing for the World Cup.

"Luis Suarez does not owe me an apology," the Argentine added when pressed on their relationship.

Bielsa said his decision to choose other players was "guided solely by what I consider best for the team's chances".

Suarez caused a stir shortly after his international retirement by criticising Bielsa and accusing him of mistreating the squad during the 2024 Copa America.

Amid those tensions, Uruguay endured a run of poor results, including a heavy 5-1 defeat in a friendly against the United States in November.

Despite the turbulence, Bielsa kept his job and will lead Uruguay at his third World Cup, having previously coached Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010.

Uruguay begin their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Saudi Arabia in Group H, which also includes Spain and debutants Cape Verde.