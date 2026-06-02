Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bielsa says Suarez 'owes no apology' after World Cup omission

By AFP | Jun. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez waves during his farewell ceremony to the national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Paraguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on September 6, 2024. [AFP]

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said on Monday that Luis Suarez does not owe him an apology after he opted against a World Cup recall for the 39-year-old striker.

The Inter Miami forward, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer, retired from international football in September 2024, but recently indicated he would be willing to return if selected.

Bielsa explained that Suarez's absence from the 26-man World Cup squad he named on Sunday was due to his preference for other attacking options, including another former Liverpool striker, Darwin Nunez.

"Suarez said he was willing to contribute with a return to the national team, which I always understood as a valuable and sincere statement. In fact, I have no differences with Suarez," Bielsa said at his final press conference in Uruguay before departing for the World Cup.

"Luis Suarez does not owe me an apology," the Argentine added when pressed on their relationship.

Bielsa said his decision to choose other players was "guided solely by what I consider best for the team's chances".

Suarez caused a stir shortly after his international retirement by criticising Bielsa and accusing him of mistreating the squad during the 2024 Copa America.

Amid those tensions, Uruguay endured a run of poor results, including a heavy 5-1 defeat in a friendly against the United States in November.

Despite the turbulence, Bielsa kept his job and will lead Uruguay at his third World Cup, having previously coached Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010.

Uruguay begin their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Saudi Arabia in Group H, which also includes Spain and debutants Cape Verde.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Uruguay Luis Suarez
.

Latest Stories

Families mourn loved ones as calm returns to Nanyuki town
Families mourn loved ones as calm returns to Nanyuki town
Central
By Amos Kiarie
27 mins ago
Gor urged to replicate 1987 feat in Champs League
Football
By Rodgers Eshitemi
1 hr ago
Soni celebrates Madaraka in style
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola center deal met with fire and brimstone
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Ebola center deal met with fire and brimstone
Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility
Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls
Why lobby group wants Basic Education PS Bitok sent home
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why lobby group wants Basic Education PS Bitok sent home
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved