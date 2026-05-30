All or nothing as Junior Starlets clash with Uganda in decisive tie

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Junior Starlets coach Mildred Cheche during yesterday's training session at Nyayo Stadium.[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

It will be all or nothing for the Junior Starlets when they face off with Uganda in the return leg of the second round of the 2026 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers today at Nyayo Stadium.

With a 1-1 stalemate away in Kampala, 90 minutes is all the Starlets have to shape their destiny, for every decision, every tackle, and every chance carries not just their individual World Cup dreams but the hopes of Kenyans. They go into the do-or-die duel with the heavy weight of a nation yearning to secure its spot on the global stage.

Starlets must defeat Uganda’s Teen Cranes to advance to the third and final phase of qualification as they seek to secure their second appearance following their 2024 debut in the Dominican Republic.

While odds are in their favour due to home advantage and last year’s performance against the Ugandans, Starlets have their work cut out for there is no room for error.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche said that her charges are ready for the crucial task, noting that they aim to qualify for the World Cup.

“All players are mentally prepared because playing at home for them is an advantage. We had several areas to improve after the first leg, and we have worked on that, so we are hoping for the best,” Cheche said.

Cheche urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers, noting that they are vital for the Junior Starlets, who are counting on their support.

Her sentiments were echoed by Captain Beverline Awuor, who assured the country that the side will give their best.

“First of all, I thank God for giving us another chance. We have trained well and are ready for the game. To the fans, we need support, and we assure them that we will do our very best,” said Awour.

With Starlets having found themselves in the red after conceding in the 11th minute during their first leg encounter at the FUFA Kadiba Stadium, Cheche will be keen to avoid such costly mistakes.

Though Starlets came from behind to score an equaliser in the 60th minute, they failed to settle early in the match, allowing the Teen Cranes to call the shots.

Emily Adhiambo, who came off the bench to score a brilliant long-range goal and save Starlets from defeat, is likely to start alongside Gaudencia Maloba, who also came in as a substitute at the start of the second half.

Mishel Ng’ono is likely to maintain her place in the goal with Faith Boke, Pauline Namisi, Grace Mumo, and Brenda Awuor starting in defence.

Mwanakombo Bakari, Beverline, and Maloba are possible starters in the midfield, while Brenda Achieng will lead the goal hunt.