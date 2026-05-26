FIFA rejects suspension of FKF President Hussein Mohammed, terms move unconstitutional

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FKF President Hussein Mohammed before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has received a major boost after FIFA rejected attempts by a section of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to suspend him from office, deepening an already bitter leadership crisis at the federation.

In a strongly-worded communication copied to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), FIFA ruled that the decisions made by certain FKF NEC members were not compliant with the federation’s constitution and therefore could not be recognised.

The development comes weeks after nine FKF NEC members announced Mohammed’s suspension over alleged financial misconduct, governance concerns and procurement irregularities linked to the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The faction had also sought to temporarily remove Acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru and NEC member Abdullahi Yusuf, while recommending FKF vice president McDonald Mariga to take over in an acting capacity pending investigations.

However, FIFA has now effectively thrown out that resolution, insisting that the process used to adopt the decision violated Article 41 of the FKF Constitution and failed to meet the required procedural threshold.

“FIFA is not in a position to recognise decisions taken by certain members of the National Executive Committee that were not adopted in full compliance with Article 41 and the related procedural provisions of the FKF Constitution,” FIFA stated, in a communique sent yesterday morning.

New: FIFA has categorically rejected the suspension of FKF president Hussein Mohamed, acting GS/CEO Dennis Gicheru and a NEC Member.



FIFA says the measures adopted were not in compliance with the FKF Constitution. It adds the info provided does not demostrate applicable… pic.twitter.com/WYx59RTEhy — Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) May 26, 2026

The world governing body further warned that actions taken outside the federation’s constitutional framework could not produce “valid legal effects” within FKF.

FIFA also cautioned FKF officials against making rushed decisions that could destabilise the federation, especially during what it described as a period of “heightened institutional significance.”

The letter appears to hand Mohammed a temporary reprieve at a time when pressure has continued mounting over the federation’s governance and financial management.

The embattled FKF boss has repeatedly insisted that he remains the legitimately elected president despite the attempted suspension and the public fallout within the federation’s leadership.

FKF later released its own statement welcoming FIFA’s intervention, saying the federation remained committed to constitutional order, transparency and institutional stability.

“The Federation further takes note of FIFA’s emphasis on institutional stability, due process, restraint, and the need for all football stakeholders to always operate within the recognised constitutional framework,” FKF said.

The federation added that it would continue working closely with FIFA and CAF to ensure continuity of football activities and programmes in the country.

Despite the ruling, the crisis surrounding Kenyan football leadership remains far from over.

Mohammed is still facing intense scrutiny over allegations tied to the CHAN insurance tender scandal, which has attracted the attention of lawmakers, regulators and sections of the FKF NEC.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had earlier issued temporary orders halting the implementation of the NEC resolution after a case was filed challenging the legality of the suspension.

At the same time, FKF has also been dragged into court by logistics company Topline Logistics Limited over an alleged unpaid Sh64 million bill related to CHAN services, further compounding the federation’s troubles.

The federation has since responded by writing to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), seeking investigations into contracts signed during the tenure of former FKF General Secretary Harold Ndege, including agreements involving Topline Logistics and advertising deals linked to World Cup qualifiers.

Even as the internal wrangles continue, Kenya remains under pressure to maintain stability within football administration ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the country will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the “Pamoja” arrangement.