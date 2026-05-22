Junior Starlets share spoils with Teen Cranes

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Junior Starlets and Uganda’s Teen Cranes players in action during yesterday's 2026 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers match at FUFA Stadium, Kampala. [FUFA Media]

Junior Starlets laboured to a 1-1 draw with Uganda’s Teen Cranes in the first leg match of the second round of the 2026 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers played at FUFA Stadium, Kadiba, in Kampala yesterday.

Emily Adhiambo came off the bench to help Kenya salvage a point from the away duel ahead of the return leg set for May 30 at the Nyayo Stadium.

Starlets, who are looking to secure their second appearance on the global stage, must now win at home to advance to the third and final round of qualification, where they will meet the winner of the South Africa and Tanzania tie.

Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche made a few changes to her starting eleven.

Goalkeeper Mishel Ng’ono maintained her spot in the goal, with defenders Grace Mumo, Faith Boke, and Brenda Awuor also in the starting lineup. Mwanakombo Bakari, captain Beverline Awuor, and Brenda Achieng retained their places, while Gaudencia Maloba started on the bench.

Keen not to suffer at the hands of the Kenyans after they were beaten home and away during the 2025 World Cup qualification cycle, the Teen Cranes were more composed playing offensively in the hunt for an opening goal.

Their efforts paid off 11 minutes into play as they outsmarted the Kenyan defence, with Shadia Nabirye burying the ball into the net to give them a 1-0 lead.

The Kenyan girls played with urgency in the hunt for an equaliser, but their hosts thwarted every effort, ensuring that they left no chance for Kenya’s lead striker, Brenda Achieng, who had punished them last year to score. Starlets would go into the half-time break trailing their hosts.

After a dull first half for the Kenyans, Cheche made two substitutions at the start of the second half, bringing in Emily Adhiambo and Maloba for Fleviah Khatenje and Ivy Atieno.

The duo added depth to the side as they intensified their attacks in the Ugandan half. The decision paid off as Adhiambo netted a long-range goal to restore parity at the hour mark. Both sides continued to fight on in a bid to secure victory.