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All square, all to play for: Arsenal, Atletico battle for Champions League final spot

By Amos Murumba and AFP | May. 5, 2026
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Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka (C) takes part in a team training session at London Colney, north of London, May 4, 2026. [AFP]

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid tonight in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

The tie is finely poised at 1-1 after last week’s dramatic first leg in Madrid, where both goals came from the penalty spot. Viktor Gyokeres fired Arsenal ahead before Julian Alvarez responded with an equaliser for Atletico.

That match, however, was not without controversy. Arsenal believed they had a golden opportunity to regain the lead when Eberechi Eze was brought down in the box, only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review, a moment that left Mikel Arteta’s side frustrated and forced to settle for a draw.

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (C) attends a training session on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium in London, May 4, 2026. [AFP]

Now, under the lights at the Emirates Stadium, there is no margin for error. With the aggregate score level, the winner on the night will secure a place in the Champions League final. If the sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalties will decide who progresses.

Standing in wait will be Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, with the final set for Saturday, May 30.

Simeone laughs off 'cheaper' Atletico hotel switch before Arsenal clash

Ahead of the decisive clash, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone played down suggestions that his side’s decision to switch hotels in London was driven by superstition. The Spanish club had previously stayed at the Marriott Hotel near Regent’s Park before a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal during the group stage in October. This time, with the semi-final level at 1-1, they opted for the Courthouse Hotel in Shoreditch instead.

“The hotel was cheaper. That’s why we changed,” Simeone told reporters on Monday.

Atletico have also been boosted by the availability of Julian Alvarez, who is expected to feature despite missing their win over Valencia at the weekend. The forward, who has scored 20 goals this season and netted in the first leg, travelled with the squad to London.

“Julian Alvarez is important in this game because he knows the English league very well,” Simeone said. “He played really well last week, and I hope he can bring what he needs in the game tomorrow.”

“As coaches, we have to think about what could happen, but it is down to the players. We have to manage our emotions and play as well as possible.”

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann, who has scored 212 goals in 494 appearances for Atletico, is set to leave for Major League Soccer side Orlando City at the end of the season. The 35-year-old could be playing his final Champions League matches should Atletico fail to reach the final.

“It is not something I am thinking about. I am looking forward to the game,” Griezmann said.

“I hope we can have the right attitude and play with the right pressure and build on our second-half performance from the first leg.

“We are just two games away now and we have to get it right, tactically, defensively and going forward, and of course, we need more goals.”

Kick-off is at 10 pm East Africa time.

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