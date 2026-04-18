SPL Title Race: No room for slip up for Leopards and Gor Mahia

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Victor Otieno (left) of AFC Leopards dribbles the ball past Brian Musa of Kenya Police during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on December 13. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards will have a chance to move top of the SportPesa Premier League standings, even if only briefly, when they take on defending champions Kenya Police today at Nyayo Stadium.

With just seven matches left in the 2025-2026 season, the title race has tightened into a two-horse contest between Leopards and archrivals Gor Mahia. Leopards sit second on 55 points, just two behind leaders Gor Mahia, and know that any slip-up at this stage could prove costly.

Leopards head into the match in strong form, carrying a four-game winning streak that has revived their title hopes. Their consistency has been key this season, winning 16 of their 27 matches while scoring 36 goals and conceding just 18. That defensive solidity has kept them firmly in contention.

Their record against Police also gives them confidence. Since Police earned promotion to the top flight in 2022, Leopards have never lost to them in nine meetings. Ingwe have won four of those matches and drawn five, including the last two encounters that both ended in goalless draws.

That history will be in the back of their minds as they face a Police side that has been difficult to break down despite dropping points this season. Police are currently fourth with 44 points and still have an outside chance of influencing the title race, if not winning it themselves.

Victory for Leopards would take them to 58 points and move them above Gor Mahia, at least until tomorrow. That scenario adds pressure on their rivals, who will be in action a day later.

For Gor Mahia, the weekend presents a test of character. The league leaders suffered a setback in midweek, falling 1-0 to Tusker, a result that trimmed their advantage at the top and reopened the race.

Despite that loss, K'Ogalo still boasts the best record in the league. They have won 17 matches, scored 44 goals, the highest in the division, and conceded only 19. Their goal difference of 25 goals underlines their dominance over the campaign.

However, the defeat to Tusker showed that they are not invincible. With pressure mounting and every point now crucial, Gor Mahia must respond when they host Bandari at Kasarani Stadium.

Elsewhere, several fixtures could shape both the title race and the battle for positions across the table.

KCB will face Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani Stadium today (4pm); the match was initially set for yesterday. KCB, currently sixth with 40 points, are still chasing a strong finish and possibly a continental slot.

Earlier on the same day, Kariobangi Sharks will take on Mara Sugar at the same venue, with both sides looking to climb away from the lower half of the table.

The weekend will also see Shabana host Kakamega Homeboyz in a clash between two top-five sides, while Mathare United face Bidco United in a key match for survival.