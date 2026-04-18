Rausha Kipaji enters knockout stage

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Nakuru City Academy and Soka Talent Academy players in action during Rausha Kipaji Cup in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Golden Strikers Football Academy are through to the quarter-finals after topping their U7 Pool D of the Rausha Kipaji Football at Nakuru Athletic Club.

Golden Strikers garnered 12 points from four matches after winning all of them against Citam School, Kinderville School, Nakuru City Football Academy and MEC.

Also making it to the last four is Citam School, who finished runners-up with seven points from four matches.

In Pool A, Ballers of Good and Dios Football Academies made it to the last four with nine and three points, respectively, after each playing three matches.

In Pool C, Fine Foot joins Kabarak Football Academy, who were the first team to make it to the last eight on Thursday.

Blue Bombers and Lexus followed suit in the Pool B table standings.

In the U20 boys, Blue Bombers and Menengai High School are through to the semi-finals.

Menengai are using the event to shape up their squad in readiness for the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Nakuru East Zonal Championships next term.

Blue Bombers led Pool B with four points from a win and a draw, while Menengai managed a win and a loss.

Bombers had beaten Menengai by a solitary goal and had a barren draw with Great Rift Sports Club.