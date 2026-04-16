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Arteta: Relax, we are in the Champions League semi-finals

By AFP | Apr. 16, 2026
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans at full-time during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals match between Sporting CP, April 15, 2026. [AFP]

Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal’s angst-ridden progress to the Champions League semi-finals proved they have the character to cope with the mounting pressure of their bid to end a six-year trophy drought.

Arteta’s side survived an anxious quarter-final second leg against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday as they held on for a goalless draw that secured a 1-0 aggregate victory.

The Gunners were well below their best at the Emirates Stadium, but Sporting couldn’t take advantage as Geny Catamo went closest for the visitors with a first-half volley that smacked off the post.

It was the latest in a growing list of spluttering displays from Arsenal, who have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, winning just once in that period.

But Arteta is adamant that Arsenal’s ability to grind out yet another vital result, despite an ugly performance, showed their spirit and desire remain strong amid criticism of their perceived mental weakness.

“We are not perfect, we recognise that, but there is value in what the players have done,” said Arteta, whose club face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals. 

“My message was gratitude for the effort they put in. There was a lot of work put in. We had to do it in a very special way, missing a lot of important players.

“We had many things that are important in getting a result. It is about how you compete and when you are trying to win titles, that is what you need.”

With Arsenal missing the injured Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber, Arteta saluted Declan Rice’s decision to face Sporting despite being unable to train on Tuesday.

Rice’s tenacious effort symbolised the attitude that Arteta demands from his team.

“100 per cent, especially in moments of difficulty or when we gave the ball away. Declan yesterday was shattered. He had no chance to play.

“He was not feeling good at all. But he played 94 minutes today. He is a great leader and a top player for us.

“I wish we were doing an Arsenal documentary this season, then you could see everything that has happened in the last 48 hours. You would think Arsenal are in the bottom two with the way people are talking.”

Arsenal are through to the Champions League semi-finals in successive seasons for the first time in their history.

The Gunners, who beat Atletico 4-0 in the league phase in October, will travel to Madrid for the first leg on April 29, with the second leg at the Emirates on May 5.

“It’s a massive moment. To be part of those four teams is great work. It’s a great night,” Arteta said.

“I’m very happy for all our people. We are making steps that haven’t been done at this club for 140 years.

“We are going to have two magical nights against Atletico. The things Diego Simeone has done there are impressive. The tie is open for both teams.”

Beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the last four 12 months ago, the north Londoners are hoping to reach the final for the first time since 2006.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League, while they are also chasing a first Premier League title in 22 years.

They sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League, but second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and host the Gunners in a seismic showdown on Sunday.

Arteta is confident Arsenal’s progress in the Champions League will provide a signficant lift heading into the crunch clash with City, who have hit form while the Gunners are stumbling. “It is a massive boost. To be in the Champions League semi-finals is extremely tough. We are going to enjoy it because we deserve it,” he said.

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