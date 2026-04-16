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Kane lauds Diaz 'moment of magic' after Bayern knock out Real Madrid

By AFP | Apr. 16, 2026
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Bayern Munich forwards Luis Diaz (L) and  Harry Kane celebrate after scoring the equalizing 3-3 goal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg vs Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, on April 15, 2026. [Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND / AFP]

Harry Kane praised Luis Diaz's late "moment of magic" which delivered the killer blow as Bayern Munich eliminated Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Holding a 2-1 first-leg advantage, Bayern fell behind three times on the night in the first half as record 15-time champions Real produced a familiarly strong performance on the European stage.

The tie was level at 4-4 on aggregate when Diaz struck in the 89th minute to put Bayern in front, before Michael Olise added another in stoppage time.

Bayern will face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the semis after winning 4-3 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate.

"I think even in the last 20 minutes of the game I felt like we were the team trying to make something happen," Kane told reporters.

"They started to tire a little bit, and it just sometimes takes a moment, a moment of magic, an unbelievable finish, or an unbelievable pass.

"In this case it was two great finishes by Lucho (Diaz) and Michael (Olise), to finish the game off for us, and that's what the Champions League is about.

"Sometimes, you can be the dominant team and lose, so it's nice to get through and win this one."

The England captain credited his side's patience for helping them overcome Madrid.

"The highs and lows throughout the first half especially was pretty unique," Kane said.

"We stayed in the game, we stayed patient, especially in the second half, we knew as the game would go on we would become stronger.

"Physically this season we've been really strong in the last 10-15 minutes, and that's kind of what happened today. We took our chances when we needed to at the end."

Kane's first-half strike made him the first English player in a top-five European league since 1930-31 to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season.

"It's a reward for a lot of the hard work that we put in, not just me, but the team," Kane told TNT.

"It wouldn't be possible without the players around me and for me it's just about keeping it going.

"We've still got six weeks left in a Bayern shirt, we (England) have a World Cup in the summer and I just want to stay physically fit and sharp and just be out there to help the team."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said his side were ready to take on PSG.

"We believe in ourselves more than ever," Kompany said.

"We believed until the very end, never giving up after two tough battles against a great Real Madrid."

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