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FIFA Series: Harambee Starlets Sh1.5 million richer after 2-0 win over India, Australia final next

By Robert Abong'o | Apr. 13, 2026
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Harambee Starlets celebrate scoring in the FIFA Series vs India at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Facebook]

Harambee Starlets continued their impressive rise in the FIFA Series with a commanding 2-0 victory over India at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday. The win has been rewarded with a total of Sh1.5 million, adding to the momentum as the team prepares for their biggest challenge yet.

The reward package includes Sh1 million pledged by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, alongside an additional Sh500,000 from the Football Kenya Federation after the opening-match success.

FKF President Hussein Mohamed confirmed that the funds were delivered, saying he visited the team to hand over the Sh1 million pledged by the two cabinet secretaries and the Sh500,000 from FKF. In response, the players expressed gratitude, thanking the FKF and the two government officials for their support.

“The reward has been paid as promised and the federation remains committed to supporting our national teams,” he said.

On the pitch, Kenya began with purpose under head coach Beldine Odemba, taking the lead in the second minute when Martha Amunyolete pounced on a loose ball from a corner to score.

Harambee Starlets' Martha Amunyolete celebrates scoring in the FIFA series vs India at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Facebook]

Kenya kept control through the match, with Vivian Nasaka and Fasila Adhiambo threatening from wide areas, while captain Mwanalima Adam steered the tempo as India struggled to match the pace and altitude.

The girls doubled their advantage in the 57th minute through Tereza Engesha, who was played through and finished calmly past the goalkeeper.

Leah Andiema later struck the crossbar, and although Kenya missed further chances, the Starlets saw the game out comfortably to set up a FIFA Series final against Australia on 15 April.

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