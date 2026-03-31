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Ghana sack coach Addo 10 weeks before World Cup

By AFP | Mar. 31, 2026
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:Otto Addoat a past press conference before the international match against Germany, Stuttgart Arena on 29 March 2026. [Christian Charisus/AFP]

Ghana have dismissed coach Otto Addo, hours after a friendly defeat to Germany and just over 70 days until the World Cup.

The Black Stars were beaten 2-1 in Stuttgart on Monday, the hosts needing a last-gasp Deniz Undav goal to save their blushes.

It was a fourth defeat in a row for Addo's side, who were thrashed 5-1 by Austria last week.

"The association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours," the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.

It will "communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course".

The 50-year-old Addo had been in charge since March 2024.

Ghana are grouped with England, Croatia and Panama at the World Cup in North America this summer.

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