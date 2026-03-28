Penalty anguish as Harambee Stars fall to Estonia

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Harambee Stars Ryan Ogam celebates scoring against Estonia in the FIFA Series in Kigali, Rwanda [Harambee Stars, Facebook]

Harambee Stars exited the FIFA Friendly Series in Kigali after a 1-1 draw with Estonia ended 5-4 to the Europeans in a tense penalty shootout at Amahoro Stadium on Friday night.

Estonia had taken the lead in the 21st minute through Tanel Tammik, who rose above Kenya’s defence to head home from a well-delivered cross.

Kenya rallied after the break, with Austria-based forward Ryan Ogam breaking his goal drought by chipping home a composed equaliser in the 51st minute.

Stars pressed for a winner in the second half, enjoying periods of control and creating several chances, but could not find the decisive goal.

The match was settled from the spot, where Estonia kept their nerve. Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno produced a crucial save, but misses from Mohamed Bajaber and Richard Odada proved costly, Odada’s final attempt, an attempted Panenka, sailed over the bar and handed Estonia victory.

Head coach Benni McCarthy handed debuts to England-born Zechariah Obiero and defender Frank Odhiambo in the starting XI as he experimented with options.

Despite the shootout loss, the performance offered encouraging signs, notably Ogam’s return to the scoresheet and the team’s second-half resilience.

Hosts Rwanda advanced to the final after a 4-0 win over Grenada and will meet Estonia for the title. Kenya now turn their attention to a third-place playoff against Grenada, aiming to finish the FIFA Series campaign on a positive note.