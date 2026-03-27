×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Harambee Stars pull together ahead of their match with Estonia

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Harambee Stars' Ryan Ogam (15) celebrate after scoring openning goal against Morocco in their TotalEnergies CAF 2024 at the Moi International Sports center. Aug 9, 2025.[Jonah Onyango, Standard] 

Harambee Stars will be out to make a strong statement when they face the Estonian national football team in their opening match of the Fifa Series in Kigali, Rwanda, today at the Amahoro National Stadium from 7 pm (Kenyan time).

The match marks a historic first meeting between the two nations, and it will also be Kenya’s first clash against European opposition since their friendly against Russia in 2023, offering a rare test against a different style of play.

The FIFA Series, introduced by FIFA, is designed to give national teams more competitive matches against opponents from other regions.

For Kenya, it presents a timely opportunity to reset after a difficult run, including the heavy 8-0 loss to Senegal in November.

Head coach Benni McCarthy is keen to see his side respond positively.

“We are playing against Estonia; it is a nice little opportunity for us to rectify and make people forget about our last result,” he said.

“I want to build a strong Afcon team, which means getting players of Kenyan heritage who play in strong leagues. We play Estonia next, and that’s a nice opportunity to get things right.”

Kenya heads into the match ranked 113th in the world, slightly ahead of Estonia, who sit 128th.

Despite the ranking difference, Estonia will not be taken lightly, especially after their recent friendly win over Cyprus.

However, they fell short in their World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, finishing fourth in a group won by the Norway national football team, inspired by striker Erling Haaland.

The Harambee Stars squad features a blend of experience and fresh faces. Midfielder Richard Odada headlines the regulars, but the absence of captain Michael Olunga, due to injury, leaves a gap in leadership and attacking threat.

In his place, the attacking burden is expected to fall on Ryan Ogam and Job Ochieng, with Ogam expressing confidence ahead of the tie. He believes the Estonia match will be a key test of the team’s discipline and tactical growth.

“We’ve analysed them carefully, and one thing stands out: they don’t force situations,” Ogam said.

“They are comfortable sitting in their structure, waiting for you to make mistakes. So if we are careless, even for a moment, we can be punished.”

Another player eager to make an impact is Clarke Oduor, who returns to the national team after a long absence.

The England-based wing-back, currently on loan at Grimsby Town, is determined to prove his value after nearly two and a half years out of the squad.

McCarthy has also handed a first senior call-up to young forward Zech Obiero, underlining his intention to build for the future while remaining competitive in the present.

The squad selected for the Kigali assignment includes goalkeepers Faruk Shikhalo, Brian Bwire, and Ian Otieno, while the defence will rely on players such as Daniel Sakari, Rooney Onyango, and Abud Omar.

In midfield, Duke Abuya and Alpha Onyango are expected to provide support alongside Odada.

After the Estonia clash, Kenya will face either Rwanda or Grenada in their second FIFA Series match, giving the technical bench another chance to assess the team against varied opposition.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Harambee Stars FIFA World Cup 2026 Estonian National Football Team Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy
.

Latest Stories

President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
Opinion
By Karanja Muchiri
2 hrs ago
Audit exposes rot in Kenya's emergency care
National
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Lessons from Raila as Orange party holds its first NDC without him
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
By Nikko Tanui 2 hrs ago
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved