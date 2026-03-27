Harambee Stars pull together ahead of their match with Estonia

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Harambee Stars ' Ryan Ogam (15) celebrate after scoring openning goal against Morocco in their TotalEnergies CAF 2024 at the Moi International Sports center. Aug 9, 2025.[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Stars will be out to make a strong statement when they face the Estonian national football team in their opening match of the Fifa Series in Kigali, Rwanda, today at the Amahoro National Stadium from 7 pm (Kenyan time).

The match marks a historic first meeting between the two nations, and it will also be Kenya’s first clash against European opposition since their friendly against Russia in 2023, offering a rare test against a different style of play.

The FIFA Series, introduced by FIFA, is designed to give national teams more competitive matches against opponents from other regions.

For Kenya, it presents a timely opportunity to reset after a difficult run, including the heavy 8-0 loss to Senegal in November.

Head coach Benni McCarthy is keen to see his side respond positively.

“We are playing against Estonia; it is a nice little opportunity for us to rectify and make people forget about our last result,” he said.

“I want to build a strong Afcon team, which means getting players of Kenyan heritage who play in strong leagues. We play Estonia next, and that’s a nice opportunity to get things right.”

Kenya heads into the match ranked 113th in the world, slightly ahead of Estonia, who sit 128th.

Despite the ranking difference, Estonia will not be taken lightly, especially after their recent friendly win over Cyprus.

However, they fell short in their World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, finishing fourth in a group won by the Norway national football team, inspired by striker Erling Haaland.

The Harambee Stars squad features a blend of experience and fresh faces. Midfielder Richard Odada headlines the regulars, but the absence of captain Michael Olunga, due to injury, leaves a gap in leadership and attacking threat.

In his place, the attacking burden is expected to fall on Ryan Ogam and Job Ochieng, with Ogam expressing confidence ahead of the tie. He believes the Estonia match will be a key test of the team’s discipline and tactical growth.

“We’ve analysed them carefully, and one thing stands out: they don’t force situations,” Ogam said.

“They are comfortable sitting in their structure, waiting for you to make mistakes. So if we are careless, even for a moment, we can be punished.”

Another player eager to make an impact is Clarke Oduor, who returns to the national team after a long absence.

The England-based wing-back, currently on loan at Grimsby Town, is determined to prove his value after nearly two and a half years out of the squad.

McCarthy has also handed a first senior call-up to young forward Zech Obiero, underlining his intention to build for the future while remaining competitive in the present.

The squad selected for the Kigali assignment includes goalkeepers Faruk Shikhalo, Brian Bwire, and Ian Otieno, while the defence will rely on players such as Daniel Sakari, Rooney Onyango, and Abud Omar.

In midfield, Duke Abuya and Alpha Onyango are expected to provide support alongside Odada.

After the Estonia clash, Kenya will face either Rwanda or Grenada in their second FIFA Series match, giving the technical bench another chance to assess the team against varied opposition.