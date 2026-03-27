Junior Starlets ready for World Cup qualifiers

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Junior Starlets' Brenda Achieng driblling ball past Fraiche Tiwa Captain of Cameroon national team 'Baby Lionesses' in the first leg of their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier final round tie at Nyayo Stadium، Sunday April 20، 2025. [Jonah Onyango، Standard]

Junior Starlets have intensified their training ahead of the two-legged 2026 Fifa Under-17 women’s World Cup qualifier against Namibia.

Starlets, whose dream of a second appearance at the global event was crushed by Cameroon last year, will begin their campaign on April 12 away in Windhoek, Namibia, with the return leg set for April 18 in Nairobi.

The aggregate winner of this duel will advance to the next round, thus increasing their chances of qualifying for the World Cup to be held from October 17 to November 17 in Morocco.

Kenya made their World Cup debut in 2024 but were unable to secure their return last year after falling 1-4 to Cameroon on aggregate in the final round of qualifiers.

Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche will field a fairly new squad after most players transitioned to the Under-20 national team Rising Starlets.

“We have a young squad, a new one because most of our players transitioned to the Under-20, so we selected a team from various parts of the country. We have a blend of players from last year, two from 2024, and so far, they are blending quite well,” Cheche said.

“We’ve not played against Namibia before, so this will be the first time we will meet them. We don’t know their playing style, but we are preparing ourselves and see how it goes.”

Midfielder Mwanakombo Bakari exuded confidence, saying that they are working hard for these fixtures.

“First of all, I want to thank God because it is not easy making it to the national team. The preparations are good. We know that Namibia is also training hard and praying to God. We will push ourselves so that we can qualify for the World Cup,” Bakari said.

Cheche named a 30-member provisional squad that will be whittled down to the final 23.

Nyakach Girls High School goalkeeper Vallary Achieng and her Nasokol compatriot are among the four players who will be jostling for a place in the team.